'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
The NBA’s Christmas Tradition Could Finally Be Challenged…By The NFL
Since the 1980s, the NBA has become synonymous with Christmas Day, similar to the NFL with Thanksgiving or college football with New Year’s Day. The five-game celebration is a global media event, reaching more than 41 million people in more than 50 languages across 200 countries and territories last year.
Epic Games Sorts Out $520M Settlement with FTC
The maker of “Fortnite” has resolved legal disputes with a government agency over child privacy laws. Epic Games has agreed to a $520 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following allegations that it violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The FTC alleged that Epic collected...
Commanders Could Sell For ‘Well North’ of $7B
The Washington Commanders are in high demand. Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reportedly received offers “well north” of $7 billion in a deal that would include the club, FedEx Field, the 264 acres around FedEx Field, and the 150 acres at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
Netflix Taps Nike for Fitness Move
Netflix is hoping to get you off the couch. The streaming platform is adding fitness classes to its library on Dec. 30, shortly before countless exercise-related New Year’s resolutions kick in. Netflix is teaming up with Nike Fitness Club, the apparel brand’s workout class and goal-setting platform. The...
Las Vegas’ Most Expensive Sports Venue: MSG Sphere
Madison Square Garden’s lavish Las Vegas project is getting even pricier than planned. The construction price of the MSG Sphere entertainment venue has grown by $300 million in the four years since groundbreaking — and has now hit $2.2 billion. The 17,500-seat venue, slated to open in 2023,...
