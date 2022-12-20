ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
Epic Games Sorts Out $520M Settlement with FTC

The maker of “Fortnite” has resolved legal disputes with a government agency over child privacy laws. Epic Games has agreed to a $520 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following allegations that it violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The FTC alleged that Epic collected...
Commanders Could Sell For ‘Well North’ of $7B

The Washington Commanders are in high demand. Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reportedly received offers “well north” of $7 billion in a deal that would include the club, FedEx Field, the 264 acres around FedEx Field, and the 150 acres at the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
Netflix Taps Nike for Fitness Move

Netflix is hoping to get you off the couch. The streaming platform is adding fitness classes to its library on Dec. 30, shortly before countless exercise-related New Year’s resolutions kick in. Netflix is teaming up with Nike Fitness Club, the apparel brand’s workout class and goal-setting platform. The...
