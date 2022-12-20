ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for marijuana

ORANGE CITY—A 42-year-old Orange City woman was cited about 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Sadie Ann Nelson stemmed from a search warrant executed at her residence at 703 Iowa...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Body found at storage shed fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI

SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
hubcityradio.com

Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man charged for OWI, no insurance

SIBLEY—A 31-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jose Luis Vasquez stemmed from the...
SIBLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Alvord man cited for drug paraphernalia

ALVORD—A 29-year-old Alvord man was cited about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Cody Dale McRae stemmed from a search warrant executed at his residence at 403 Third St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ALVORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man arrested on warrant and more

ALTON—A 56-year-old George man arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a Lyon County warrant in Alton faces additional charges. Douglas David Roth was charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being served the warrant at 1004 Third Ave. in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

One person dead after Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux Falls man charged in 110-mph pursuit in Lyon County

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man has been charged in connection with a September pursuit in Lyon County that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour. Bobby Olseth, 31, was charged Sunday with felony eluding and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense and operating while under the influence -- first offense.
LYON COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
SIOUX FALLS, SD

