SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO