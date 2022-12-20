Read full article on original website
Related
1981 Rock County John Doe murdered and dumped in culvert now identified as once-infamous bank robber
BEAVER CREEK, Minn — Like many unsolved "John Doe" cases, the best visual representation authorities had for years of the 1981 Rock County John Doe was a computer composite sketch, created based on the man's skull. Now, 41 years later, we have an actual photo and a name --...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for marijuana
ORANGE CITY—A 42-year-old Orange City woman was cited about 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Sadie Ann Nelson stemmed from a search warrant executed at her residence at 703 Iowa...
KELOLAND TV
Body found at storage shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
New info released on South Dakota officer-involved shooting
New details are emerging from that officer involved shooting yesterday in Sioux Falls, including names of two of the passengers who were arrested on outstanding warrants.
101.9 KELO-FM
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Officers say man led them on high-speed chase in September
An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating their lights and sirens. The affidavit claims that Olseth did not stop but instead speed up, allegedly reaching 110 miles per hour for 4 to 5 miles.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
hubcityradio.com
Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
Storm Lake man transferred to Sioux City for treatment after stabbing
A 20-year-old woman received felony charges after she allegedly stabbed a man causing serious injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man charged for OWI, no insurance
SIBLEY—A 31-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jose Luis Vasquez stemmed from the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
dakotanewsnow.com
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
Vermillion house destroyed in Friday morning fire
Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the building and the command officer declared a working fire.
nwestiowa.com
Alvord man cited for drug paraphernalia
ALVORD—A 29-year-old Alvord man was cited about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Cody Dale McRae stemmed from a search warrant executed at his residence at 403 Third St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested on warrant and more
ALTON—A 56-year-old George man arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a Lyon County warrant in Alton faces additional charges. Douglas David Roth was charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being served the warrant at 1004 Third Ave. in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Falls man charged in 110-mph pursuit in Lyon County
LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man has been charged in connection with a September pursuit in Lyon County that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour. Bobby Olseth, 31, was charged Sunday with felony eluding and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense and operating while under the influence -- first offense.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
Comments / 2