Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge

Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Cuban World Baseball Classic entry getting significant boost

The Cuban World Baseball Classic team was hoping to be able to use major league players as part of their roster. That quest got a little easier on Saturday. According to Francys Romero, Cuban players who are United States residents are being granted a special license to join their WBC roster. Such a move would make a drastic impact upon their chances in the tournament.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing

Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
