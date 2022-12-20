Read full article on original website
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge
Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Cuban World Baseball Classic entry getting significant boost
The Cuban World Baseball Classic team was hoping to be able to use major league players as part of their roster. That quest got a little easier on Saturday. According to Francys Romero, Cuban players who are United States residents are being granted a special license to join their WBC roster. Such a move would make a drastic impact upon their chances in the tournament.
Cardinals Prepared for Talented Tampa Defense
The Arizona Cardinals won't let recent form alter their view of a very talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.
MLB free agency: Ranking the 3 worst contracts of the 2022 offseason
There has been roughly $3.6 billion spent this offseason and an MLB-record 2.94 years of length per contract. There have been multiple contracts exceeding $275 million — Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), Carlos Correa ($315 million) and Trea Turner ($300 million) — and a multitude of contracts exceeding $10 million per season.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing
Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
