KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Poison Center reminds caregivers on proper dosing for cold medications in children
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Poison Center is reminding caregivers that adult doses, even if reduced, can be extremely harmful to children. “Over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are not recommended for children under the age of four and should be used only if recommended by a doctor in children four to six years old,” says Kristie Edelen, Pharm D, DABAT, Assistant Managing Director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “Children are dosed very differently than adults. Most over-the-counter medications are based on a child’s weight, and you can’t match the right dosage by cutting an adult dose.”
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Health Department encourages prescription drug safety during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — With holiday gatherings in full swing, public health officials with the Tulsa Health Department’s (THD) substance abuse prevention program along with the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa (CAPSAT) encourage residents to prevent their prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands. “It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
OSU medical students looking at inequalities in ophthalmology research
TULSA, Okla. — A team of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine students from both the Tulsa and Tahlequah campuses spent six months researching, writing and then publishing an article that analyzed previous studies conducted into inequalities of ophthalmology care, the university recently announced. They found notable inequalities among Black and Hispanic patients that led to negative outcomes.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people
TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
KOKI FOX 23
BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts
TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
EMSA gives winter storm tips as ‘cold exposure’ calls increase in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — As of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, EMSA had responded to 10 cold exposure calls resulting in five people being taken to the hospital in Tulsa. EMSA’s cold weather recommendations are listed below to prepare for the elements in the coming days:. -When possible, try to...
KOKI FOX 23
Two employees injured after fire breaks out at Tulsa oil refinery
TULSA, Okla. — Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Tulsa Refinery on Christmas Eve, officials said. Corinn Smith with HF Sinclair, who operates the oil refinery in Tulsa said a fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at the facility and the site emergency response team extinguished the fire.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa: Street crews halt full-scale snow and ice response, roads now considered passable
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Friday afternoon all street crews have stopped full-scale snow and ice response. The city said roads are considered “passable at this time.”. Brine street crews will remain on standby through Sunday. Currently, the city said there is enough space available...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
KOKI FOX 23
Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
KOKI FOX 23
Christmas Cleanup: Recycle BA provides recycling tips for holiday season
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Recycle BA is helping its residents by providing some useful recycling information this holiday season. Cardboard should be emptied (no plastic bags or Styrofoam), flattened, and placed inside your recycling carts so they can be made into new boxes!. Electronics that are being replaced or...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
KOKI FOX 23
OK Historical Society: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native
The Oklahoma Historical Society shared some Green Country Christmas “fun facts” with FOX23 ahead of the holiday. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the popular Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: was written in...
KOKI FOX 23
Two Tulsa breweries targeted in smash and grab burglaries ahead of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — The owners of Nothing’s Left Brewing Company in the heart of Tulsa’s Pearl District are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who threw a rock through their door and stole their empty cash register. “Cut it out dude, you know?...
KOKI FOX 23
Well wishers can send cards to 9-year-old boy recovering after being hit by a car near Rhema Lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The family of the 9-year-old boy who was hit by a car while trying to cross the street to see the Rhema Christmas Lights last week is asking for letters and cards while he continues to recover in the hospital. Well wishers can write to...
