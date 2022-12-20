Troy dance company receives grant from NYSCA

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company (ESDC) has been awarded $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The grant is part of NYSCA efforts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sectors such as ESDC. NYSCA has awarded $90 million since the Spring to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

Ellen Sinopoli, ESDC founder noted that the grant will play a critical role in the dance company’s goal in sustaining fiscal stability while creating, educating and partnering with the community. The grant will allow the dance company to pursue new endeavors such as the Wells Project. The project gathers ESDC, sculptors and musicians to create a film that is woven into an intertwined tapestry while revealing each artist’s creative process. The grant will also support existing educational works with schools such as the Abram Lansing Elementary School in Cohoes, NY and three elementary schools in the Gloversville, NY School District.

Governor Hochul, NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus, and NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls are in support of this award and congratulate ESDC on their creative work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.