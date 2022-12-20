ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers

Tua Tagavailoa hardly rung in Christmas the way he and the Miami Dolphins wanted. The third-year signal-caller threw three pivotal interceptions in his team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his last turnover coming as the Dolphins had the opportunity for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Tagavailoa detailed the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tua Tagovailoa mercilessly roasted for 3 consecutive INTs to lose vs. Packers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set NFL Twitter ablaze when he threw three consecutive interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa would be the first Dolphin to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter since Chad Henne in a 2009 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would win 31-14 in Highmark Stadium behind a 51-yard reception from receiver Terrell Owens and three straight fourth-quarter interceptions from Henne, enough to stop any potential comeback from a Dolphins team three wins from Wild Card contention.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return

Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys

Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
Aaron Rodgers’ honest take on Packers’ good fortune to help keep playoff hopes alive

While the Green Bay Packers have had a streak of good fortune in recent weeks, Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to know that the job is far from over. The Packers won their third straight game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, with fourth-quarter picks from Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas allowing them to hold on and win despite the offense struggling to score.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz don ugly Christmas sweaters on Rams-Broncos broadcast

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are celebrating Christmas in … style?  Maybe not quite.  Nantz and Romo donned sweaters as ugly as the 4-10 record shared by the Broncos and Rams in the game they were broadcasting on Christmas Day. The matchup, thought at the beginning of the season to be between potential Super Bowl contenders, flopped badly as Denver failed to get going around Russell Wilson, while the Rams’ Super Bowl defense evaporated with Matthew Stafford’s injury. Nantz wore a red sweater with a Santa hat in the middle of it, while Romo went with a green, red and white button-up, It was a nice departure from the traditional suit and tie, and the ugly sweaters were on point with the Christmas broadcast. It was, at least, a way to get some buzz around a game that didn’t have much of it.
DENVER, CO
Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season in Week 16. While the Eagles might still be a league-leading 13-2, two of Philly’s defenders won’t be forgetting this Cowboys’ loss anytime soon. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 40-34. Following the loss, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter […] The post Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
