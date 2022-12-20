Read full article on original website
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
How Tua Tagovailoa has forced Miami Dolphins to re-evaluate QB situation in 2023
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered December as an NFL MVP candidate, with the league buzzing about the ascension of
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers
Tua Tagavailoa hardly rung in Christmas the way he and the Miami Dolphins wanted. The third-year signal-caller threw three pivotal interceptions in his team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his last turnover coming as the Dolphins had the opportunity for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Tagavailoa detailed the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa explains 3 brutal interceptions vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
Tua Tagovailoa mercilessly roasted for 3 consecutive INTs to lose vs. Packers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set NFL Twitter ablaze when he threw three consecutive interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa would be the first Dolphin to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter since Chad Henne in a 2009 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would win 31-14 in Highmark Stadium behind a 51-yard reception from receiver Terrell Owens and three straight fourth-quarter interceptions from Henne, enough to stop any potential comeback from a Dolphins team three wins from Wild Card contention.
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys
Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers pounce on Dolphins mistakes, force four turnovers to keep playoff push on track
The Green Bay Packers are not dead yet and their win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to some solid defense.
Aaron Rodgers’ honest take on Packers’ good fortune to help keep playoff hopes alive
While the Green Bay Packers have had a streak of good fortune in recent weeks, Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to know that the job is far from over. The Packers won their third straight game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, with fourth-quarter picks from Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas allowing them to hold on and win despite the offense struggling to score.
Jaire Alexander’s interview after intercepting Tua Tagovailoa, beating Dolphins is must-see TV
It was a game the Green Bay Packers had to have if they wanted to keep their playoff hopes alive, but it seemed a long shot at best for Jaire Alexander and his defensive teammates. However, when the Packers intercepted 3 Tua Tagovailoa passes on 3 consecutive possessions, Green Bay was able to come away with a 26-20 victory.
Tony Romo, Jim Nantz don ugly Christmas sweaters on Rams-Broncos broadcast
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are celebrating Christmas in … style? Maybe not quite. Nantz and Romo donned sweaters as ugly as the 4-10 record shared by the Broncos and Rams in the game they were broadcasting on Christmas Day. The matchup, thought at the beginning of the season to be between potential Super Bowl contenders, flopped badly as Denver failed to get going around Russell Wilson, while the Rams’ Super Bowl defense evaporated with Matthew Stafford’s injury. Nantz wore a red sweater with a Santa hat in the middle of it, while Romo went with a green, red and white button-up, It was a nice departure from the traditional suit and tie, and the ugly sweaters were on point with the Christmas broadcast. It was, at least, a way to get some buzz around a game that didn’t have much of it.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season in Week 16. While the Eagles might still be a league-leading 13-2, two of Philly’s defenders won’t be forgetting this Cowboys’ loss anytime soon. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 40-34. Following the loss, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter […] The post Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
