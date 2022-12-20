Read full article on original website
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
How Tua Tagovailoa has forced Miami Dolphins to re-evaluate QB situation in 2023
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered December as an NFL MVP candidate, with the league buzzing about the ascension of
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
Packers pounce on Dolphins mistakes, force four turnovers to keep playoff push on track
The Green Bay Packers are not dead yet and their win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to some solid defense.
Tony Romo, Jim Nantz don ugly Christmas sweaters on Rams-Broncos broadcast
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are celebrating Christmas in … style? Maybe not quite. Nantz and Romo donned sweaters as ugly as the 4-10 record shared by the Broncos and Rams in the game they were broadcasting on Christmas Day. The matchup, thought at the beginning of the season to be between potential Super Bowl contenders, flopped badly as Denver failed to get going around Russell Wilson, while the Rams’ Super Bowl defense evaporated with Matthew Stafford’s injury. Nantz wore a red sweater with a Santa hat in the middle of it, while Romo went with a green, red and white button-up, It was a nice departure from the traditional suit and tie, and the ugly sweaters were on point with the Christmas broadcast. It was, at least, a way to get some buzz around a game that didn’t have much of it.
Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week
The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Latavius Murray (foot) active for Broncos in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (foot) is active for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray sat out of practices during the week with a foot injury, but the team was fairly straightforward in saying that the veteran back was just getting rest after his recent 25-touch game. He'll be leaned on heavily again as the Broncos' primary ball carrier.
numberfire.com
Courtland Sutton (hamstring) active for Broncos in Week 16
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he was limited in practice and entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the floor on Christmas Day.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers list Julio Jones (knee) as questionable in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 16's contest versus the Arizona Cardinals. After three limited practices, Jones' status is currently in question with a knee ailment that forced him to sit in Week 15. In a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing 26.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Russell Gage should see more targets if Jones is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) expected to play in Patriots' Week 16 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After limited practices, Meyers is expected to suit up despite a recent shoulder injury. In an opportunity against a Cincinnati defense allowing 25.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Texans place Nico Collins (foot) on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 season
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Collins' season is over after the Houston's wideout recently was placed on the injured reserve with a foot injury that forced him to miss two weeks. Expect Chris Moore to play an increased role at receiver going forward.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Marquise Goodwin (wrist/ankle) active for Week 16's matchup against Kansas City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Brown (wrist/ankle) will play in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodwin will be available despite missing Thursday's practice with wrist and ankle injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City team allowing 30.4 FanDuel points to wide receivers, our models project Goodwin to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) out Monday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. As a result, he'll remain sidelined to start the new week. In 26 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Denver's Chase Edmonds (ankle) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After a four game absence with a high ankle sprain, Edmonds is expected to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense giving up 20.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Edmonds to play backup role on Christmas.
