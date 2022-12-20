ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

How are road conditions in the Tri-State?

EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTVW

US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Tri-state conditions worsen due to inclement weather

EVANVSILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Slick spots around the entire tri-state led many people to staying inside for the night. For the drivers who do have the battle the elements and hit the road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have more patrols out than usual checking to make sure everyone is safe while out.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department worked through extreme elements early morning Friday. According to a press release, that fire was in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street. EFD says when firefighters arrived they reported a garage fully involved in fire. It took them about 15 minutes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
VINCENNES, IN

