14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center.
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
WTVW
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with 'Operation Santa'. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds.
INDOT crews clearing roads during winter storm; urging Hoosiers to stay home
(WEHT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads during Thursday night's winter storm.
14news.com
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm.
wevv.com
Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response
Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street. The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning. When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat. Thankfully...
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
14news.com
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy.
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WTVW
Tri-state conditions worsen due to inclement weather
EVANVSILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Slick spots around the entire tri-state led many people to staying inside for the night. For the drivers who do have the battle the elements and hit the road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have more patrols out than usual checking to make sure everyone is safe while out.
14news.com
EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department worked through extreme elements early morning Friday. According to a press release, that fire was in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street. EFD says when firefighters arrived they reported a garage fully involved in fire. It took them about 15 minutes...
14news.com
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ reopens Saturday after two-day weather closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” is reopening Christmas Eve after having to cancel due to the winter weather. According to a press release, “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” was cancelled because of the severe weather conditions from the past two days. The...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
