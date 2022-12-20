Read full article on original website
WRAL
Will and Harold: Meet the valets who have served Angus Barn for a combined 40 years
The Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh is hopping this holiday season! And so are the valets who park the cars. Will and Harold have been parking them at the Angus Barn for a combined 40 years. The Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh is hopping this holiday season! And so are...
WRAL
BRITE Futures program provides middle and high schoolers an inside look into life sciences careers
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. There’s no better way for students to learn than with hands-on experience. But, for many years, because of the nature of the work, fields like the life sciences felt inaccessible to young people. There's a local program that’s providing middle and...
WRAL
Thousands in Triangle still without power as temperatures plunge
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
WRAL
Durham Tech program helps students find new career paths in life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. With the growth in life sciences job opportunities in North Carolina, more people are exploring what it would take to pivot to this growing sector. The good news is there are many examples of people who have made that jump, like Anette...
WRAL
OpenDoors introduces underrepresented students to the life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. The moment Cary High School student Jessica Paredes learned about a unique internship program that was created to help students like her gain experience in the life sciences industry, she jumped at the opportunity. The program is called OpenDoors. Its mission is...
WRAL
Cold, wind moves Durham Rescue Mission event indoors
The Durham Rescue Mission opened 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' and sent out two crews in search of anyone needing shelter and warm food as an arctic front creeps into the Triangle. The Durham Rescue Mission opened 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' and sent out two crews in search of anyone needing...
WRAL
Scholarship program helps fund recipient's path to a second career in the life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. After being out of school for 30 years, it was hard for Stephanie Alston to imagine going back into the classroom to start a new career. It was even harder for her to fathom winning a scholarship that would alleviate the financial...
WRAL
'You could save lives:' Volunteers urgently needed to staff shelters, help those in need keep warm this Christmas weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — With bitter cold and chilling winds expected to make outdoor conditions extremely dangerous, White Flag shelters in Wake County are working to extend shelter hours for vulnerable residents – and urgently need more volunteers to help keep centers open. "Without these shelters, people would be...
WRAL
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WRAL
Suspect arrested in connection with man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Roxboro
Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, of Roxboro, dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds. Roxboro Police responded to a suspicious activity call just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Police found Harold LeRoy...
WRAL
Inmate found dead in Harnett County Detention Center
An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge.
