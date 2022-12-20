ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

OpenDoors introduces underrepresented students to the life sciences

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. The moment Cary High School student Jessica Paredes learned about a unique internship program that was created to help students like her gain experience in the life sciences industry, she jumped at the opportunity. The program is called OpenDoors. Its mission is...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Cold, wind moves Durham Rescue Mission event indoors

The Durham Rescue Mission opened 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' and sent out two crews in search of anyone needing shelter and warm food as an arctic front creeps into the Triangle. The Durham Rescue Mission opened 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' and sent out two crews in search of anyone needing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Inmate found dead in Harnett County Detention Center

An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

