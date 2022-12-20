Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
WCVB
Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
whdh.com
Animal Rescue League rescues 18 dogs from ‘unsanitary’ Malden home
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department rescued 18 dogs, a number of which were emaciated, from a home in Malden. Animal cruelty charges have been filed against Jennifer Ahn, of Malden, in connection with the situation. The operation to remove the animals...
18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel. "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...
whdh.com
‘It felt like a bomb’: Huge tree topples onto home in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Beverly is thankful that they weren’t seriously injured for the holidays when a huge tree toppled over in high winds and came crashing down on their home, punching a hole in the roof over a bed. “It felt like a bomb, just...
WCVB
Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community
BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
WCVB
5 for Good: Flying Santa honors New England Coast Guard families
BOSTON — Flying Santa is a tradition honoring Coast Guard families that dates back to the 1929. Brian Tague, president of Friends of Flying Santa, said it all began with Captain William Wincapaw, a Maine floatplane pilot. "As a gesture of appreciation on Christmas Day in 1929, he put...
One dead, two critically hurt after fire in Boston
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a fire early Christmas Eve morning in Roxbury. Boston Fire officials told Boston 25 News firefighters were called to a three-story brownstone on Warren St. around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, flames were...
whdh.com
Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof. As of 8 a.m., the flames were extinguished and crews were monitoring hot spots. Officials...
WCVB
1 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are injured following a fire that happened early on Christmas Eve in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the fire at 314 Warren St. started at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
WCVB
Friday, December 30: Anthony’s Favorites
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett wraps up the week with one final look back at our celebration for Chronicle’s 40th anniversary, one of his (and our!) favorite stories of the year. He also revisits the story of one man’s quest to build a wooden ship, from acorn to “Arabella,” and he takes us north to explore Maine’s ultra-rural “Golden Road.” Also in Maine, Anthony revisits the astonishing story of Maine’s “glass eel” industry.
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
framinghamsource.com
MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
