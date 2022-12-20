CHART: Eviction filings in CT from 2017-22, by month

Related
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut’s government was once broke. Is it now holding too much cash?
After two years of a pandemic that battered educational and health care, businesses and households, should CT be spending more to help?
Our Lives: Connecticut Deputy of Housing talks new security program
The Connecticut Department of Housing is introducing a new program for those seeking housing security.
CT to secure $236 million windfall from federal spending bill
Communities across Connecticut will receive funding, formerly known as earmarks, for infrastructure, housing, education and more.
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut’s roads are deadlier than ever. Figuring out why is complicated.
Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people dying in traffic crashes in Connecticut has surged and shows no signs of slowing.
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Connecticut can afford to fund nonprofits, and can’t afford not to
After more than a decade of underfunding, the state’s community nonprofits hope the state's great fiscal condition will translate into a long-term plan to restore funding.
Applicants for CT cannabis licenses can submit unlimited entries to the lottery. Could that change?
Most cannabis licenses in Connecticut are awarded through a lottery system – a mechanism that state lawmakers thought would help with the goal of creating equity in the state’s new adult-use market. But the applicants that won some of the coveted licenses submitted hundreds of entries each to...
$750 Connecticut’s Child Tax Rebate for Eligible Households – Are You Eligible?
Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut has recently signed The child tax rebate into law. Connecticut’s new child tax rebate has finally been signed into law and authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly thanks to Governor Ned Lamont. Payment is intended to provide financial aid to Connecticut families with children.
CT sees rise in deadly overdoses involving animal tranquilizer
Xylazine, a tranquilizer used on horses and cows, is showing up in more and more fatal overdose cases in Connecticut, officials said.
Connecticut’s defense industry to see a boost from $1.7 trillion federal spending package
(WTNH) — A $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September is moving ahead in Congress. The money runs the federal government, including the military budget, which affects many of the small manufacturers in our state that supply the defense industry. Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt would all get a boost. Those defense contractors […]
Rep. Dan Fox, D-Stamford, expected to leave House
Rep. Dan Fox, D-Stamford, could be anticipating a nomination by Gov. Ned Lamont as a judge of the Superior Court.
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Connecticut State Police provide update on response to holiday storm
Tfc. Pedro Muñez with Connecticut State Police discusses the department's response to the holiday storm that brought down trees across the state.
Gov. Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for Food and Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic to Continue for Several More Months
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 4:12PM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has renewed a declaration that will enable Connecticut to continue receiving federal support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal support provides funds for supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence. The declaration will continue through June 28, 2023, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
