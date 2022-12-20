ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHART: Eviction filings in CT from 2017-22, by month

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
Since pandemic protections expired and Unite CT stopped taking new applications, evictions in CT have been at some of their highest levels.

Hartford, CT
The Connecticut Mirror's mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

