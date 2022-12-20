ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte boy who became honorary police officer while fighting cancer remembered

By John Emeigh
 5 days ago
BUTTE — It was in Butte District Court when Michael “Hulk” Schow was sworn in as an honorary Butte police officer. Sadly, his short life recently came to an end after a long battle with cancer. However, Butte police and first responders say his courage and spirit will live on.

“When the Hulk was sworn in as an officer, that was just the highlight of his day, I’m sure, and going forward and knowing officer Hulk, he had this indomitable spirit of a can-do attitude and don’t give up,” said retired Butte Bailiff Dan Hollis.

Hulk had been in a battle with cancer since he was 3 years old before it finally took his life at age 7 on Dec. 19. During his many treatments, Hulk received support from local police, firefighters, and first responders.

“He just inspired you by no matter how sick he got or how tough it was he always had his thumb up and it just made you feel strengthened by the fact that he showed such strength during his battle,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Hulk’s battle also received attention from first responders around the country and world. Lester said Hulk’s fight inspired him.

“Any time you thought you were having a bad day or life was getting a little rough, you thought about Hulk and the battle he was in, and the issues you were facing seemed to pale in comparison to those things,” said Lester.

Hollis added: “He is in my opinion a true Butte hero and even though his candle doesn’t shine as bright tonight, but I’m sure somewhere in the heavens, if you look up, he’ll be the brightest star.”

The sheriff’s office will fly its thin blue line flag at half mast in honor of Hulk.

