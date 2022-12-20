ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

In Depth: Generations invested in Buffalo's Kensington Expressway Project

By Katie Morse
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L90Wo_0joyBHLq00

As the DOT moves forward with plans to cover part of the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, generations of Western New Yorkers are watching.

Sacred Heart High School senior Kele Ezenwa comes to church at St. Martin de Porres in Buffalo every week. The church is about a block from the 33 - so when she started learning about the impact the road had on the community, she paid close attention.

"I learned about the Kensington Expressway - and how cutting through some neighborhoods and communities was really detrimental," she said.

When it came time for her to pick a subject for a major research project, that's exactly what she chose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwjbG_0joyBHLq00 WKBW
Generations invested in the redevelopment of the 33.

The DOT recently released the most updated plans to cover a section of the 33, restoring the are to a parkway.

"This is def the largest and biggest scale project the DOT has undertaken in WNY," explained DOT spokesperson Susan Surdej.

The DOT has been meeting with stakeholders as it worked to narrow the number of tunnel designs. A public meeting on the design/designs that will move forward into the next phase will be held next month.

Stephanie Barber Geter is one of the stakeholders who has been pushing to restore the neighborhood she says was lost when the highway was created.

"Whole scale we lost houses, people who gave up. Just couldn't hang on. The impact of the road had much impact on them," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHHQo_0joyBHLq00 WKBW
Stakeholders involved in Buffalo's Kensington Expressway project.

People in the neighborhood have been speaking up to make sure their voices are heard as the project moves forward. After looking at parkway renderings, they told the DOT they wanted to expand the area the tunnel covers.

Initially, the covered areas was going to stretch from Dodge to East Ferry Street. Now, they DOT is hoping to stretch it two blocks past East Ferry - to Sidney Street.

"I think the community wants as much covered as possible to expand the greenspace and reunite the communities.," said Surdej.

"One of the reasons we wanted to go farther - is that it's our dream to connect Delaware Park and MLK Park together," echoed Barber Geter.

Barber Geter says so many of the neighbors around the 33 have waited years for things to move forward. Now, the next generation, like Ezenwa, are invested in what's to come.

"This is our community. This is Buffalo. We are the City of Good Neighbors," said Ezenwa. "And we are the people who are going to grow up in Buffalo, and our children are going to be affected by - our children are going to live here."

You can get the latest information on the DOT's plan for the 33 here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch: Blizzard Conditions Blowing Through Downtown Buffalo [Video]

The blizzard that has been seriously impacting the midwest and east coast for the last couple of days will leave its mark in many places. To say that conditions on the ground in Buffalo and other parts of New York have been treacherous would be an understatement. Since Friday, December 23, 2022, Western New York has seen sub-zero windchills, below-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving bans lifted in Niagara County, advisories remain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travel bans remain in place for much of Western New York on Sunday with blizzard conditions transitioning into winter storm warnings for Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties through Monday morning. In Niagara County, however, travel bans were reduced to travel advisories, the sheriff’s department announced, with a winter weather […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

7 Dead in NY as Historic Blizzard Traps Residents, Knocks Out Power

At least seven people have died in the Buffalo area after a historic storm unleashed its full fury with hurricane-force winds causing whiteout conditions. Emergency response efforts were paralyzed and the city’s international airport was shut down. Eric County officials reported three deaths on Saturday, before confirming four additional...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY

The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

8 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as 5 more reported on Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least eight people have died during the blizzard in Western New York. There were four deaths confirmed overnight, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday morning. And a 27-year-old man was found dead in the Town of Lockport on Sunday due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Niagara […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People

Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy