Niagara Falls, NY

Organizers announce the cancelation of 'Festival of Slice' in Niagara Falls

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
The 'Festival of Slice' was scheduled to take place on January 28, 2023 in Niagara Falls but organizers announced on Tuesday that it has been canceled.

According to organizers, the cancellation is due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias.

The following statement was released:

"Due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias, the Festival of Slice for 2023 will be canceled. Originally planned on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, organizers did not receive enough interest from vendors to make the event successful.

Staff from Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara Falls Convention Center and Old Falls Street USA will be working to plan other community activities for 2023. Visit niagarafallsusa.com to view the most up-to-date calendar of events."

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

