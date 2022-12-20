Package thefts are up; here's how to prevent them

NORFOLK, Va. — Last-minute holiday packages might be piling up at your door and the last thing you need is for them to be stolen.

A recent Consumer Reports survey found that in 2021, 11% of people had at least one package stolen from their home. 2,341 adults were surveyed and among that group, 64% had a package stolen at least twice in the previous year.

Daniel Wroclawski , a Home and Appliances Writer with Consumer Reports, said this is one of the busiest times of year for consumers and, "there will definitely be an increase in the number of packages being shipped."

While criminals are always looking for an opportunity, you can take a few simple actions to be one step ahead.

How can you prevent package theft?

Increase your security system

Ring , Blink , and SimpliSafe are top-rated home security systems for consumers. Each comes at a different price point based on your needs and cost threshold.

Sign up for in-home/in-garage delivery if you shop from Amazon or Walmart

Amazon Key , which costs $7 a month, authorizes Amazon delivery drivers to access your garage and leave deliveries inside. Walmart+ InHome , which costs $12.95 a month, gives drivers access to your home to put groceries in the kitchen, bring products into your garage or place them at your door.

Give the delivery service special instructions

Some companies and delivery services allow you to leave special instructions for drivers. According to Consumer Reports, "Using UPS’ My Choice tool, FedEx’s Delivery Manager , and USPS Informed Delivery , you can instruct drivers to leave a package at a specific location, such as a back door or with a building superintendent." FedEx and UPS also allow you to have deliveries diverted to another address (such as a neighbor’s), placed on hold if you’re on vacation, or rescheduled for a different day.

Change the location where your package is delivered

Wroclawski said, "alternative pickup locations are a really great solution to porch piracy." Consider using Amazon Lockers , Amazon Hub Counters , or in-store pick-up. Some people also find success delivering their packages to their place of employment.



How can you tell if your package was stolen?

Check security cameras for evidence

Verify that the package was delivered

Consumer Reports says, "call the shipping company to confirm that the item was left at your place and wasn’t taken on your behalf by someone, such as a well-meaning neighbor or building superintendent. If the package or its contents were stolen or otherwise lost while in the shipping company’s possession, you may be entitled to compensation. Most packages sent by UPS, for instance, are automatically covered for up to $100 in case of loss or damage."





"It's really tough, especially given that a lot of the retailers have clauses in their terms of service that basically once they ship the package, they're no longer liable," said Wroclawski.

What should you do if your package was stolen?

Contact the company and/or delivery service

Retailers have different policies on how to handle package thefts. Although Wroclawski said, "it's really tough, especially given that a lot of the retailers have clauses in their Terms of Service - that basically once they ship the package, they're no longer liable." He said it doesn't hurt to still ask the company.

Check your credit and debit card benefits

Often, credit cards will have purchase protection that covers lost or stolen items

Check your homeowners and renters insurance

CR reports, "you may be able to collect from your homeowners or renters insurance. But those policies usually have deductibles of $500 to $1,000 or more, so depending on the value of the contents in the package, your insurance might not be helpful."





"A lot of people probably have those benefits and just aren't aware that they have them," said Wroclawski.