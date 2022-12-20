Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file

Read full article on original website
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
1470 WMBD
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
Galesburg Aldermen pass home rules sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council on Monday night passed a .25 percent increase to the home rule sales tax. The final vote went along an expected route; 4-3 with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis voting in favor. Bradley Hix, Larry Cox, and Wayne Dennis were opposed. Aldermen and...
Sales tax increase tops Monday’s Galesburg Council agenda
The Galesburg City Council on Monday night is set to vote on an increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 percent to 1.25 percent. City administration has brought this plan forward as a way to raise revenue by $950,000, paying for city road improvements and a community center.
25newsnow.com
REMINDER: Pekin residents responsible for clearing sidewalks after amended ordinance
PEKIN (25 News Now) - After an ordinance was amended in August, Pekin residents will now be responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 48 hours of a 2-inch snowfall. Mayor Mark Luft says this came as the city needed to be ADA compliant after a Class-Action...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island gets $300K housing grant
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program. assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
tspr.org
Macomb swears in new police officers
The city has hired five new officers. They are replacing other officers who’ve either retired or left, and represent about one-fifth department’s authorized size. Chief Jerel Jones said the recruitment and retention of officers remains a challenge for all departments. When recruiting, he promotes Macomb as a small town and a good place to live.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Galesburg City Council to have 4 contested races in 2023. Here are the candidates so far
Eight Galesburg City Council aldermanic filings Monday means four wards will have contested races in the city’s 2023 consolidated election. Monday was the first day candidates could file nominating petitions for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election. The deadline to file petitions is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Seats...
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in Illinois
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. Social Security income is increasing soon for eligible recipients. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living (COLA) helps recipients so the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.
Handwritten reports and heavy vests: David Clague looks back on 50 years in policing
Sheriff David Clague retired this month, not only from 15 years as the County Sheriff but also a 5-decade run in law enforcement. Practically all that work came within the confines of Knox County, starting with the Galesburg Police Department. Tom Meredith recently spoke with Sheriff Clague at length about...
