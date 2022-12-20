ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

United Way Holiday Drive Provides Gifts For 250 Local Children

This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s annual Holiday Gift Drive helped bring joy to 252 local children and families. The gifts, which were donated by 70 local companies and individuals, reached families across 13 different schools, organizations and programs. “The smiles and joy warm anyone’s heart,” said...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Retiring Police Chief Says Lompoc Stint ‘Changed Me’

An emotional police chief reflected on the impact working in Lompoc has had on him as he commented ahead of leaving the city and ending a 40-plus-year career in law enforcement. Chief Joe Mariani arrived 7 1/2 years ago, serving first as a captain at the Lompoc Police Department amid...
LOMPOC, CA
Architects Outline Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Carpinteria

The Carpinteria Planning Commission met with the Architectural Review Board on Monday to discuss the plan for a three-story, mixed-use building that would include apartments and commercial businesses. Architects from the project presented the report, and the meeting opened for public comment. The project at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. would be...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
De La Cruz helps Bishop Diego Get the Jump on Paraclete

Galilea De La Cruz scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made eight steals to lead Bishop Diego High School to a 47-26 girls basketball victory over Paraclete on Thursday. Jaymi Coronado added 12 points and seven steals as the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 4A...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

