(Omaha, NE) -- A murder suspect is arrested in connection to an Omaha woman's shooting death. Omaha Police say on Tuesday, the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 25 year old Imhotep Davis on charges of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree felony assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and tampering with evidence. Davis is being charged in connection to a November 13th shooting near 33rd and Ames that killed 20 year old Karly Wood, and injured seven other people, including Davis himself.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO