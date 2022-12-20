Read full article on original website
2022 end of year lookback: The return of work travel & wider Bitcoin (BSV) scope
Sometimes it’s hard to grasp what a wild year it’s been until you pause to take a look back. It’s crazy to think at the beginning of 2022, travel was severely disrupted due to pandemic-related restrictions, and everything was online. Only until I went back across 2022 did I realize just how far we’ve come with travel, but also how far we’ve come—and I’ve come—with the Bitcoin (BSV) and blockchain ecosystem.
Nigeria to legalize digital assets with new bill
Nigeria will soon legalize Bitcoin once the country’s parliament passes a draft bill that seeks to formally recognize digital assets. Dubbed the Investments and Securities Act 2007 (Amendment) Bill, the draft legislation will give the Securities and Exchange Commission jurisdiction over the industry. It officially describes digital assets as “capital for investment,” local outlet Punch reports.
Crypto.com flagged by UK advertising watchdog over misleading NFT ads
The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has flagged Crypto.com’s advertisements relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for being misleading to investors and failing to identify the risks associated with the asset class. The erring advertisements were paid ads on Facebook involving the promotion of the NFT project Turtle...
Asset tokenization needs a global public blockchain as a universal registration system
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the tokenization of global illiquid assets is estimated to be a $16 trillion business opportunity by 2030, with tokenized financial assets, such as patents, representing $3 trillion of that business opportunity by 2030. See IPwe post on LinkedIn.
Paxful boots ‘not decentralized’ Ethereum because integrity trumps revenue
Ethereum has been banished from peer-to-peer digital asset trading platform Paxful due to its CEO’s belief in prioritizing “integrity over revenue.”. On Wednesday, Paxful CEO Ray Youssef tweeted the following: “We finally kicked #ethereum off our marketplace. 11.6m humans safer. Integrity over revenue 🤝🏽 Who is next?” The tweet, which followed earlier tweets in which Youssef telegraphed the move, was accompanied by a screenshot of a letter Youssef sent to customers explaining why he decided to purge the ETH token from Paxful’s platform as of December 22.
Global blockchain payments wallet, Centbee, raises $1 million pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures
London – December 23, 2022: Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures. Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing commitment to making Bitcoin – the original protocol in the form of BSV – easily usable and accessible to everyone. Unlike other blockchains, BSV is focused on utility, not speculation, and Centbee is working hard to further Bitcoin’s adoption as a true peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”
India finance minister: Regulating virtual currency industry requires international collaboration
Pankaj Chaudhary, India’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, has stated that the government will anticipate international collaboration in its quest for digital asset regulation. Chaudhary made the remarks at the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s bicameral legislature, where he disclosed the status of the...
Lending firm MyConstant breaches securities law, ordered to stop offering digital asset products
California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has ordered virtual currency lending firm MyConstant to stop offering digital asset products that are not in compliance with local securities regulations. In a statement, the DFPI pointed out that as an online platform, MyConstant’s peer-to-peer lending services and accounts bearing...
Kazakhstan sees potential in CBDCs, eyes phased rollout until 2025
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has confirmed that it will proceed with the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The central bank disclosed rounding up the second testing phase in developing the digital tenge. According to a report published last week, the central bank may adopt a phased approach to launch the CBDC as early as 2023 through 2025.
Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon ‘an overwhelming success’ as prize winners announced
Developer tools and a game have won the three top prizes in the inaugural Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon. The winners mark a big step towards running more useful and sophisticated contracts on the Bitcoin blockchain. They each take a share of the $45,000 prize pool to continue working on their projects.
Joshua Henslee joins last CoinGeek Weekly Livestream for 2022
This week’s CoinGeek Weekly Livestream saw Kurt Wuckert Jr. talk to Joshua Henslee. It was the last episode of the year and was broadcast from the South Florida Bitcoin citadel. What’s the worst thing that happened this year?. Wuckert congratulates Henslee on the rapid growth of his show...
Comments regarding the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022
The sentiment of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act is relevant, especially considering the recent failures of the FTX exchange, as well as others who are dealing in the exchange of unregistered securities. I applaud lawmakers for seeking solutions to stem illicit finance into ‘cryptocurrencies.’ However, this bill also demonstrates...
RBI governor warns next financial crisis will come from privately run digital currencies
Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das has issued a grim warning saying that digital assets will trigger the next financial crisis. The central bank chief gave the warning at a media summit with high-ranking industry players in attendance, where he highlighted the risks posed by the asset class. Das cited the recent implosions of several digital asset firms like FTX, Voyager, and Celsius to back up his claims.
South Korean court confiscates $92M in assets linked to Terra tokens
South Korean authorities are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to solve the curious case of Terra’s collapse. The latest effort by prosecutors is freezing $92 million in assets affiliated with Terra tokens on the orders of a Seoul Southern District Court. The confiscated assets were obtained from...
