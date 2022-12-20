ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 23, 2022

Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 16 article, “La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes,” I don’t understand why the City of Santa Barbara needs a separate plan for the shopping center. Isn’t that area along State Street already covered by the Housing Element in the city’s General Plan?
United Way Holiday Drive Provides Gifts For 250 Local Children

This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s annual Holiday Gift Drive helped bring joy to 252 local children and families. The gifts, which were donated by 70 local companies and individuals, reached families across 13 different schools, organizations and programs. “The smiles and joy warm anyone’s heart,” said...
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Plans Major Expansion on Westside

Santa Barbara’s Westside soon will be home to an expanded clinic with medical, behavioral health and dental services. The Santa Barbara Planning Commission voted 5-1 at its recent meeting to approve the project. Chair Roxana Bonderson opposed the project over parking concerns. In 2019, the existing clinic served 4,502...
SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships

The SBCC Foundation awarded $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-23 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.
Retiring Police Chief Says Lompoc Stint ‘Changed Me’

An emotional police chief reflected on the impact working in Lompoc has had on him as he commented ahead of leaving the city and ending a 40-plus-year career in law enforcement. Chief Joe Mariani arrived 7 1/2 years ago, serving first as a captain at the Lompoc Police Department amid...
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
Architects Outline Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Carpinteria

The Carpinteria Planning Commission met with the Architectural Review Board on Monday to discuss the plan for a three-story, mixed-use building that would include apartments and commercial businesses. Architects from the project presented the report, and the meeting opened for public comment. The project at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. would be...
Public Health Reports 3.7% Decrease in Weekly Average COVID-19 Cases

While the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 virus transmission in the community, the weekly average of PCR-confirmed cases over the week ending Thursday has decreased by 3.7%, according to the department’s weekly COVID-19 summary. This is, however, still an underreporting of cases...
