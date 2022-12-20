The SBCC Foundation awarded $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-23 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO