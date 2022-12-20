ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions

HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get run off the field in Carolina

The Detroit Lions (7-8) got punched in the mouth early and often against the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and never seemed to recover in their 37-23 loss in Week 16 action. Carolina’s offense featured two running backs with more than 100 yards on the day, with a franchise record 320 rushing yards powering its attack. D’Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and one score, while Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 attempts. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold added a rushing score, while Raheem Blackshear added one, too.
DETROIT, MI
Dungeon of Doom: Who are Detroit’s most unheralded players? Plus, Tracy Walker joins

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) have won six of their last seven games, clawing into the playoff picture with three weeks left in the regular season. And now, the Lions are starting to win in different ways -- they’re doing it in shootouts, punch-for-punch games and even ugly defensive outings like last week’s 20-17 win against the New York Jets. And they’ve managed to do that without one of their most important defensive starters and vocal leaders.
DETROIT, MI
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
Ex-Michigan receiver placed on IR by Houston Texans

Former Michigan receiver Nico Collins was amid the best stretch of his NFL career when he suffered a foot injury Dec. 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 third-round pick of the Houston Texans has missed the past two games because of the injury and now will officially miss the team’s last three as well. The Texans placed Collins on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
HOUSTON, TX
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall

This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Video recap: Detroit Lions allow record-setting day in blowout loss to Panthers

The Detroit Lions (7-8) were run all over on Christmas Eve, losing 37-23 to the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and their dominating rushing attack in Week 16. Missed tackles and a lack of push from the trenches doomed Detroit’s defense in Charlotte. The Panthers ran for a franchise-record 320 yards after gaining a franchise-record 364 total yards in the first half. Running backs D’Onta Foreman (165) and Chuba Hubbard (125) became Carolina’s first duo to top the 100-yard mark in the same game since DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart did so in 2009.
DETROIT, MI
