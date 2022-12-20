Read full article on original website
State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions
HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
Injured swan frozen to ice rescued by Michigan deputies ahead of winter storm
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI – An injured mute swan that became frozen to the icy surface of a Michigan lake was rescued by deputies on Thursday, Dec. 22, as the state prepared for a major winter storm, officials said. Residents living near Lake Voorheis in Orion Township noticed the distressed...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get run off the field in Carolina
The Detroit Lions (7-8) got punched in the mouth early and often against the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and never seemed to recover in their 37-23 loss in Week 16 action. Carolina’s offense featured two running backs with more than 100 yards on the day, with a franchise record 320 rushing yards powering its attack. D’Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and one score, while Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 attempts. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold added a rushing score, while Raheem Blackshear added one, too.
Macomb County man wins $1 million jackpot on second chance game show
LANSING, MI -- Allen Burbary was happy just winning $100,000 as a contestant on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, but was even more excited to learn he was wrong about his win. “When the wheel stopped spinning, I thought it landed on $100,000 and...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants open on Christmas Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve burned the holiday dinner, welcomed unexpected guests or simply forgot to make a reservation, don’t fret. Ann Arbor has options to keep you fed on Christmas Day. These five great Ann Arbor restaurants are open for walk-in guests or carryout meals on Dec. 25.
Dungeon of Doom: Who are Detroit’s most unheralded players? Plus, Tracy Walker joins
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) have won six of their last seven games, clawing into the playoff picture with three weeks left in the regular season. And now, the Lions are starting to win in different ways -- they’re doing it in shootouts, punch-for-punch games and even ugly defensive outings like last week’s 20-17 win against the New York Jets. And they’ve managed to do that without one of their most important defensive starters and vocal leaders.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
10 Michigan football stories you might have missed during 2022 season
Michigan’s football team has plenty to be thankful for this year. The second-ranked Wolverines are 13-0 for the first time in program history and have a chance at their first national championship since 1997.
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
New Ypsilanti pizzeria offers whole-wheat dough, halal options
YPSILANTI, MI -- A new pizza place is now serving up slices in Ypsilanti. Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., launched in early December, bringing halal options and fresh pizza dough to the city. Although owner Omar Sowe has worked in the pizza industry for 17 years, this is...
Hello Ann Arbor: It’s fun to look back at lost student hangouts; Dexter remembers a leader
Long ago when I was a reporter, I wrote a weekly history feature and one of the things it taught me is that people love to look back at the places that have left them with fond memories. Whether it’s a long-gone bar or restaurant or a favorite store for...
Ex-Michigan receiver placed on IR by Houston Texans
Former Michigan receiver Nico Collins was amid the best stretch of his NFL career when he suffered a foot injury Dec. 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 third-round pick of the Houston Texans has missed the past two games because of the injury and now will officially miss the team’s last three as well. The Texans placed Collins on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall
This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Video recap: Detroit Lions allow record-setting day in blowout loss to Panthers
The Detroit Lions (7-8) were run all over on Christmas Eve, losing 37-23 to the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and their dominating rushing attack in Week 16. Missed tackles and a lack of push from the trenches doomed Detroit’s defense in Charlotte. The Panthers ran for a franchise-record 320 yards after gaining a franchise-record 364 total yards in the first half. Running backs D’Onta Foreman (165) and Chuba Hubbard (125) became Carolina’s first duo to top the 100-yard mark in the same game since DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart did so in 2009.
Staffing report reflects AAPS’ struggle to hire Asian American principals, administrators
ANN ARBOR, MI - While strides have been made by Ann Arbor Public Schools in hiring more African American principals and building leaders in recent years, the district’s annual staffing report notes it continues to struggle with hiring Asian American administrators to reflect its student population. AAPS provided its...
How the Big Ten has fared in the College Football Playoff
For the first time in nine years of the College Football Playoff, two Big Ten teams have made the four-team field. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will face No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 31, while No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) will meet No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl.
