ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet Christmas Day- wintry mix tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas. Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Pockets of power outages on frigid Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map, as of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., a little under 200 customers in Reno County are without power, with the bulk of those (over 150) from the north edge of Haven up toward Highway 50. Temperatures Thursday morning are below...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
KANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy