NWS: Chance for light, wintry mix across central Kansas tonight
There is a chance of a light wintry mix tonight across much of central and eastern Kansas. Light freezing rain and/or snow may result in slick travel conditions.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
KWCH.com
Quiet Christmas Day- wintry mix tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merry Christmas! It’s a cold start to Christmas morning with sunshine and a few high clouds moving into Kansas. Unofficially, with 1″ of snow still on the ground Christmas 2022 should be a “white Christmas”. Official data will come in later today. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and teens with wind chills ranging from -5 below to 10 above zero. Clouds will be increasing across Kansas- especially through the afternoon as another fast moving weather system takes aim on the Kansas tonight. Highs will be warmest across western Kansas this afternoon, reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, still chilly in the east with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.
KWCH.com
Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly Christmas forecast, warming trend this week
Another cold start across the region this morning! Wind chills remain unpleasant as northerly winds push Arctic air into the northern plains. The coldest of the winds are to our northeast, but wind chills will still be as low as negative 15 degrees today. Temperatures across the state range from...
KWCH.com
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerous cold continues, warmer relief by Christmas
Snow has ended as crews work to clean up the roads. It will be challenging due to blowing snow. Now our attention turns to how long it stays this bitter cold and when the winds die down. This system is departing rather quickly from our region, but causing travel troubles due to snow and ice in the East.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
KSNT
Improving temperatures through Christmas weekend before the next system arrives
High temperatures should make it up to near 20° today, and with a bit of a lighter breeze, we could be feeling like we’re in the single digits! We should finally have wind chills above 0° by midday today!. Santa should feel right at home in Northeast...
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
Pockets of power outages on frigid Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map, as of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., a little under 200 customers in Reno County are without power, with the bulk of those (over 150) from the north edge of Haven up toward Highway 50. Temperatures Thursday morning are below...
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
KAKE TV
Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
Experts say you should stock your car with these things before traveling in cold weather
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the snowfall on Wednesday night, driving has been a challenge for many. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told 27 News that crews have been working since Wednesday to keep the roads clear. They are advising drivers to alter or delay their travel if possible. High winds have caused snow to […]
