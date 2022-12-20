Read full article on original website
Fugitive in Attleboro Rape Case Held Without Bail
ATTLEBORO — The 48-year-old suspect in a violent 1994 rape of a woman in Attleboro has been ordered held without bail after he was caught last month in New York City. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Eduardo Mendez was arrested in Brooklyn, NY in November by U.S. Marshals and New York City authorities on a Bristol County arrest warrant issued in September 2020.
Fall River Police Arrest Allegedly Armed Man Already Wanted for Shooting Incident
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident last month in Fall River was arrested today and allegedly found to be in possession a loaded firearm without a license to carry. Fall River Police said detectives engaged in surveillance earlier today observed Steven Redondo-Morales,...
Cyclist Killed in Acushnet Crash
ACUSHNET — A male cyclist has been killed in a crash with a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet. Acushnet Police Chief Christopher Richmond said the crash took place near 59 South Main St. at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Emergency crews received multiple 911 calls...
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
New Bedford Police Seize Over a Kilogram of Fentanyl in Drug Bust
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl and arrested a man they suspect of operating under several aliases in a drug bust on Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives searched a Pawnee Court home in the Shawmut Village housing complex on Dec. 20.
Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Hodgson Reflects on Legacy as Bristol County Sheriff in Farewell Address
Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson is saying goodbye. Hodgson's more than 25 year run as the county's top corrections official is nearing to an end after being defeated by Democrat Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in this year's election. Heroux will be sworn in for a six-year term as sheriff on January 4, 2023.
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
Swansea Police Investigate as Guitars Stolen in Music Store Break-In
SWANSEA — Swansea police are looking for the suspect who made off with several thousand dollars' worth of guitars in a music store break-in late Sunday night. Police were called to a burglar alarm sounding at Ray Mullin Music at 103 Swansea Mall Dr. at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
Randolph Couple Charged in Alleged $5 Million Ponzi Scheme
RANDOLPH — State officials have filed a complaint against a Randolph couple accused of preying on local Haitian community members in an alleged Ponzi scheme that lost more than $5 million. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office says its Securities Division filed an administrative complaint Monday against Milendophe Duperier...
New Bedford’s Abreu Could Be Eyeing a Bid for Higher Office in 2023
New Bedford City Councilor at Large Ian Abreu will not seek a second term as council president in January. He will remain in his position of Councilor at Large and will be first vice president on the council. Abreu decided to surrender the gavel after only one term several months...
Dartmouth Police Release Video Clip Showing Missing Child’s Discovery in Freetown
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police have released drone footage from the department's Drone Unit after the unit helped find a missing two-year-old child in Freetown on Friday. According to a release from Dartmouth police, at around 10 p.m. Friday, Dartmouth Police Drone Unit members were sent to Freetown to help find the missing girl.
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
Acushnet Hunter Suffers Minor Injuries in Tree Stand Accident
ACUSHNET — A hunter in the woods behind an Acushnet horse farm was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after finding himself in a precarious position early Monday morning. Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland confirmed scanner reports that a hunter was alone in the woods when...
Should a New New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Get Lights Like Fall River’s Braga Bridge Did?
I recently asked folks if the $8 million the state has committed to illuminating the Charles M. Braga Bridge connecting Fall River to Somerset is a solid investment. We posted the question to the WBSM and Fun 107 websites and the Facebook pages for both stations. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents said "NO!"
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
New Bedford Councilor Burgo Forced Meeting’s End By Walking Out
The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after Councilor at Large Shane Burgo walked out of the meeting in protest. Ward 6 Councilor Ryan Pereira also walked out, resulting in the meeting no longer having the required quorum of six councilors to take votes.
