Ashland, MA

Fugitive in Attleboro Rape Case Held Without Bail

ATTLEBORO — The 48-year-old suspect in a violent 1994 rape of a woman in Attleboro has been ordered held without bail after he was caught last month in New York City. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Eduardo Mendez was arrested in Brooklyn, NY in November by U.S. Marshals and New York City authorities on a Bristol County arrest warrant issued in September 2020.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Cyclist Killed in Acushnet Crash

ACUSHNET — A male cyclist has been killed in a crash with a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet. Acushnet Police Chief Christopher Richmond said the crash took place near 59 South Main St. at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Emergency crews received multiple 911 calls...
ACUSHNET, MA
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
Randolph Couple Charged in Alleged $5 Million Ponzi Scheme

RANDOLPH — State officials have filed a complaint against a Randolph couple accused of preying on local Haitian community members in an alleged Ponzi scheme that lost more than $5 million. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office says its Securities Division filed an administrative complaint Monday against Milendophe Duperier...
RANDOLPH, MA
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill

SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
SOMERSET, MA
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Councilor Burgo Forced Meeting’s End By Walking Out

The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after Councilor at Large Shane Burgo walked out of the meeting in protest. Ward 6 Councilor Ryan Pereira also walked out, resulting in the meeting no longer having the required quorum of six councilors to take votes.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fairhaven, MA
