Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great!' after emergency hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her health after she was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons last week.

On Monday, the TV personality captioned an Instagram photo of her pet husky and Christmas tree, "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️." Osbourne's post comes days after her son, Jack Osbourne, confirmed that she had "been given the all clear from her medical team" and released from the hospital.

Her latest Instagram post did not elaborate on what prompted her emergency hospital trip.

TMZ previously reported that the 70-year-old entertainer had experienced a health scare Friday on the set of a TV show filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula. According to TMZ, emergency medical services transported Osbourne to Santa Paula Hospital.

On Saturday, Jack Osbourne clarified that his mother had been shooting a new episode of his supernatural series, "Night of Terror," when his mother was stricken.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," he posted on his Instagram story. "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack Osbourne also posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and a TMZ producer who had reached out to him in an attempt to confirm that his mother "fainted" at the Glen Tavern Inn. The "Night of Terror" host replied to TMZ's inquiry with a threat: "Try and contact me directly ever again and you'll be the one 'fainting' you desperate little c—. Feel free to quote that you s— stick."

"Nothing better than being woken up like this after being with your mother in the hospital all night," Jack Osbourne captioned the screenshot, which has since disappeared from his Instagram story. "Did I come off [too] harsh? Hahaha."

