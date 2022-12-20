ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Temple Theatre to host food festival tied to Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

SAGINAW, MI — A fledgling mid-Michigan tradition for foodies will make the rounds in Saginaw next year. Planners this week announced the Temple Theatre for three nights in February will host the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational-affiliated Eat Great Winter food festival event, which will mix nostalgia for the historic downtown venue with a rotation of menu items from regional restaurants.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

New Dairy Queen set to open in Davison Township next week

DAVISON TWP, MI - The Davison-area just got a whole lot tastier with a new Dairy Queen restaurant coming to town. American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Davison Township on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen found

A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

MLive

