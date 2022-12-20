GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

