‘All Children Are Equal’ toy drive distributes Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Flint, MI -- Genesee County ambassadors and sheriff’s deputies distributed around 2,000 toys to children of jail inmates Thursday in the third annual “All Children Are Equal,” toy drive. The presents were given to over 300 children whose parents are currently inmates at the Genesee County Jail....
Santa visits newborn babies at Hurley’s NICU in Flint
FLINT, MI - Santa Claus made a special trip this month to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies at the Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Flint. The babies were too small to leave the hospital, so the head of the North Pole...
Meet the women at Michigan’s Santa school -- and they aren’t all Mrs. Claus
MIDLAND, MI -- They may not have white beards or rotund pot bellies, but the women of Midland’s Santa school still have plenty of Christmas spirit, including one woman who chooses to play Santa instead of Mrs. Claus. Melissa Rickard, of Arkansas, plays Santa professionally, trading a red dress...
Flint Community Lab receives $40K grant to increase youth engagement in STEM
FLINT, MI – The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded the Flint Community Lab with a $40,000 grant to support youth education and engagement in STEM careers. The McKenzie Patrice Croom Flint Community Lab is a water laboratory that provides free water testing for lead and other metals for Flint residents.
‘I love Christmas.’ Michigan Santa school celebrates 85 years
MIDLAND, MI -- Tom Valent has some advice for Santa: know how many reindeer you have at the North Pole. “You got to have a number, because (children) are going to ask,” Valent said from a stage at Midland Center for the Arts.
Claressa Shields uses Christmas giveaway to brighten holiday for residents
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI - Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, hosted her second annual Christmas giveaway on Friday, Dec. 23 in Mt. Morris Township. The event took place within AT Fitness, 2189 Coldwater Rd., and included different items distributed to Flint-area...
Temple Theatre to host food festival tied to Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
SAGINAW, MI — A fledgling mid-Michigan tradition for foodies will make the rounds in Saginaw next year. Planners this week announced the Temple Theatre for three nights in February will host the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational-affiliated Eat Great Winter food festival event, which will mix nostalgia for the historic downtown venue with a rotation of menu items from regional restaurants.
Arbor Hospice seeking cosmetology volunteers to cut patients’ hair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Washtenaw County nonprofit is looking for licensed cosmetologists to volunteer to cut hair for hospice patients. Arbor Hospice, a nonprofit that cares for patients in hospice care and their families, is seeking these volunteers to provide in-home haircuts to patients throughout Washtenaw County and the surrounding area.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants open on Christmas Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve burned the holiday dinner, welcomed unexpected guests or simply forgot to make a reservation, don’t fret. Ann Arbor has options to keep you fed on Christmas Day. These five great Ann Arbor restaurants are open for walk-in guests or carryout meals on Dec. 25.
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
WNEM
Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
"You can't get anything": Metro Detroit parents looking for Children's Tylenol and other cold meds finding empty shelves
The faster start to the flu season, along with a spike in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses, has created a surge in demand for Children’s Tylenol and other over-the-counter medicines for kids.
New Dairy Queen set to open in Davison Township next week
DAVISON TWP, MI - The Davison-area just got a whole lot tastier with a new Dairy Queen restaurant coming to town. American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Davison Township on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Hello Ann Arbor: It’s fun to look back at lost student hangouts; Dexter remembers a leader
Long ago when I was a reporter, I wrote a weekly history feature and one of the things it taught me is that people love to look back at the places that have left them with fond memories. Whether it’s a long-gone bar or restaurant or a favorite store for...
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
