Channel 3000
Winter storm update: Over a million Americans have lost power; 200 million under advisories; 3,400 flights canceled
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. The latest developments across...
Channel 3000
‘Kitchen sink storm’ knocks out power to over a million and brings frigid temperatures to much of US
A massive winter storm battered the US on Friday with frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow, leaving several people dead, knocking out power to over a million customers and wrecking holiday plans from coast to coast. The storm — expected to intensify throughout Friday as it barrels through the...
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 29
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Channel 3000
Winter storm update: At least 15 dead as temps keep falling; power plants in eastern US struggle to keep up. Get the latest.
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country. A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in...
Channel 3000
More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
Channel 3000
Bethlehem celebration lifts spirits; pope has reminder for Christians; Santas surfing in frigid Florida. Christmas coverage around the world.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
Channel 3000
Senate passes spending bill; Arizona to remove shipping container border wall; holiday procrastinators are back | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine and provide assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. The bill passed by a vote of 68 to 29 and now goes to the House for action later in the day.
Channel 3000
States push feds to OK drug importation plans
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. On Dec. 5, Colorado became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
