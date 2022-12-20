Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Elings Park Visits Will Be a Walk in the Park — No Cars Allowed — on Christmas Day
Santa Barbara’s Elings Park is open for the community to enjoy but closed to vehicles on Christmas Day. The park’s third annual Car Free Christmas allows visitors entry through the neighborhood gates to enjoy a car-free experience from 7 a.m. to sunset on Sunday, Dec. 25. The main...
Bellosguardo Foundation Starts Guided Tours for Insiders at Clark Estate
The Bellosguardo Foundation has started offering guided tours for small groups at the mystical Huguette Clark estate while its permit application for larger public access is still being reviewed by the City of Santa Barbara. The 23½-acre, waterfront estate at 1407 E. Cabrillo Blvd. was built by the Clark family...
United Way Holiday Drive Provides Gifts For 250 Local Children
This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s annual Holiday Gift Drive helped bring joy to 252 local children and families. The gifts, which were donated by 70 local companies and individuals, reached families across 13 different schools, organizations and programs. “The smiles and joy warm anyone’s heart,” said...
BizHawk: Andrew Firestone’s Firm Opening Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Original “Bachelor” Andrew Firestone is opening Santa Barbara’s newest hotel and restaurant. The Courtyard by Marriott hotel and the Saint Remy...
County Animal Shelters Promote Fostering Fur Babies Over Holidays
At the beginning of December, pets were coming into the county animal shelters at a rate of about 14 a day. That trend has not stopped, and the county is encouraging adoptions and fosters with the Paw-liday promotion. Through the end of the year, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters (SBCAS)...
Captain’s Log: Go Out and Get Some Red Rockfish for the Holidays
Weights hit the bottom, 350 feet down, and rods bent deeply without hesitation. Shoulders and arms went to work cranking up heavy hauls. Up on the bridge, I watched the fishfinder and smiled broadly. I knew what was coming up and how many we had to look forward to catching.
Architects Outline Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Carpinteria
The Carpinteria Planning Commission met with the Architectural Review Board on Monday to discuss the plan for a three-story, mixed-use building that would include apartments and commercial businesses. Architects from the project presented the report, and the meeting opened for public comment. The project at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. would be...
New Group Finds Women Face Obstacles Obtaining Comprehensive Health Care in Santa Barbara County
Drawn by a shared interest in improving local women’s healthcare, more than 100 community members and leaders attended the inaugural Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (SBWHC) meeting in October. Hosted by Dr. Katrina Mitchell, a local breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider; and Kathy Kelley,...
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
Retiring Police Chief Says Lompoc Stint ‘Changed Me’
An emotional police chief reflected on the impact working in Lompoc has had on him as he commented ahead of leaving the city and ending a 40-plus-year career in law enforcement. Chief Joe Mariani arrived 7 1/2 years ago, serving first as a captain at the Lompoc Police Department amid...
Serrano Leads Carpinteria to Citrus Coast League Basketball Rout Over Hueneme
Junior Mario Serrano scored 18 points to lead Carpinteria High School to a 62-21 victory over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game in the Warriors’ gym. He was joined in double-figure scoring by senior Kainoa Glasgow (15), sophomore Sebastian Campuzano (14), and senior Israel Samaguey (10).
De La Cruz helps Bishop Diego Get the Jump on Paraclete
Galilea De La Cruz scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made eight steals to lead Bishop Diego High School to a 47-26 girls basketball victory over Paraclete on Thursday. Jaymi Coronado added 12 points and seven steals as the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 4A...
San Marcos girls lose in final seconds of TOC basketball final, 52-51
The San Marcos High girls’ basketball team trailed by five late in the fourth quarter, but by the final seconds, had a chance to hit a shot at the buzzer to win the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. With 3.7 seconds left on the clock,...
Busy Bishop Diego Throws Basketball Scare into Royal Before Losing, 66-61
Bishop Diego High School fell just short at the end of a long stretch of boys basketball games, losing 66-61 to Royal on Thursday. The Cardinals, playing their sixth game in seven days, took a 30-24 lead into halftime on “great defense and even better ball movement,” coach James Coronado said.
