Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ willpower after comeback Christmas win vs. Knicks
Since his return to action from a month-long absence, James Harden has not lost. The Philadelphia 76ers have won eight straight and Harden is a huge reason why. The Sixers’ Christmas win over the New York Knicks was the latest example of both him and Philly not saying die, leading to another comeback to win.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on ‘soft’ start in Sixers’ Christmas win vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers gifted their fans with a big win on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks. With a 119-112 win, the Sixers won their eighth consecutive game. Joel Embiid and James Haren came through with big-time performances. Embiid came away with 35 points on 12-22 shooting but it...
Klay Thompson’s bold declaration will have Warriors fans fired up
Klay Thompson isn’t exactly playing the best basketball of his career of late. He’s also been given the occasional night off here and there, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the five-time All-Star is looking as good as ever — at least healthwise.
VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony appearance at MSG a nice present amid Knicks lump of coal vs. Sixers
The New York Knicks got off to a great start against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day, but the Madison Square Garden faithful went home with lumps of coal thanks to a fourth-quarter collapse that saw the Knicks score just 16 points in the final frame. Knicks star Jalen Brunson also suffered an apparent hip injury and had to leave the game late. Amid all this, though, was a nice Carmelo Anthony present for Knicks fans.
Marcus Smart gets final injury update for Christmas game vs. Bucks
Marcus Smart is always pivotal to the Boston Celtics’ success. But the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s impact looms even larger against the Milwaukee Bucks, though, making his status for his team’s highly anticipated Christmas matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company especially significant. Celtics fans got good news on that front shortly before tipoff […] The post Marcus Smart gets final injury update for Christmas game vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
Mavs make history with bonkers 51-point quarter vs. Lakers
Christmas day’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers was a close one. This was until the Mavs decided to go full throttle in the third quarter, scoring a mind-numbing 51 points in 12 minutes of action. It was an insane scoring run for Luka Doncic and Co., who have now set a franchise record for the most points in a single quarter.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Carlos Correa to Mets isn’t dead like Giants deal
For the second time in a row, Carlos Correa has had medical concerns threaten a potential $300 million+ contract. But after the San Francisco Giants seemed to have cold feet on the star shortstop, it doesn’t seem to be the same for the New York Mets. Although not confirmed,...
