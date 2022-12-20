ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Comments / 3

Mike Hampton
5d ago

Omg what is wrong with some people road rage mad over nothing they need their diaper change that man had family. This is so wrong & egnorant

3
Lady56
4d ago

Words can't explain how senseless people have become. I could have been evil and done the same thing on Saturday when this guy driving a tow truck pulled out in front of us when I had the green light! Easily could have it him. But know the was this crazy system is they would have said it was my fault if I had hit it. 😠

2
 

atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning. According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with […] The post Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged with DUI and vehicular homicide

A Newnan woman who allegedly caused a fatal head-on crash nearly a year ago was arrested on Monday. Jennifer Sue Mackey, 48, was charged last year with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs but never booked into jail after allegedly crossing from the northbound lane of Highway 29 into the southbound lane and hitting a GMC Sonoma on Dec. 29, 2021.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Missing | Brookhaven police need help finding this 21-year-old

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued out of Brookhaven for a missing 21-year-old woman. According to authorities, Brookhaven Police need help finding Nyzealic Moea Grayton. She was last seen on the 2000 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Officers said her last cell phone ping was in the area of 1155 Lawrenceville Highway, but police still haven't been able to locate her.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Polk Today

BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area

Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

