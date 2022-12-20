BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued out of Brookhaven for a missing 21-year-old woman. According to authorities, Brookhaven Police need help finding Nyzealic Moea Grayton. She was last seen on the 2000 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Officers said her last cell phone ping was in the area of 1155 Lawrenceville Highway, but police still haven't been able to locate her.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO