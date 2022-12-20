ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Phoebe Bridgers, the 1975’s Matty Healy, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Weyes Blood and More Light up Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Concert

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127rfC_0joy6McN00

Over the years the Ally Coalition Talent Show, helmed by uber-producer Jack Antonoff , has featured one-off performances by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Regina Spektor , often premiering new material. After pandemic-induced a year online and another year away, the show returned as an in-person event on Monday night, with performances by Phoebe Bridgers , the 1975’s Matty Healy, Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, Antonoff’s band Bleachers and even a surprise appearance from Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long event, which was held at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York, raises funds to support LGBTQ+ youth homeless shelters across the U.S. As always, it was co-hosted by the organization’s founding members Antonoff and his sister Rachel. The musical sets were interspersed with comedy, this year from Jacqueline Novak, Mike Birbiglia, Sam Morril and Chris Laker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGUue_0joy6McN00
Weyes Blood (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition)

The evening kicked off with brief sets from Talent Show vet and Antonoff’s former bandmate in Fun., Andrew Dost, followed by Claud, an artist on Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, who played her queer anthem “Wish You Were Gay.”

Weyes Blood was up next, playing a song not from her critically feted latest album “And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow” but instead “Picture Me Better” from its predecessor, and capping with an Antonoff-accompanied rendition of “O Holy Night.” Antonoff debuted a new holiday song, “It’s Christmas, Please Don’t Call,” followed by Healy, on break from the 1975’s long North American tour, playing a string of his band’s songs backed by Antonoff and a team of Bleachers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxYmH_0joy6McN00
Zem Audu, Trey Anastasio, and Evan Smith (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition)

While most of the Ally performers usually come from Antonoff’s extended musical cohort, the audience was thrown a curve when Phish frontman Trey Anastasio joined him for a cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” followed by a rapturous response when Bridgers took the stage joined by her Boygenius bandmate cohort Dacus — the indie supergroup’s next release is due in the coming months — as well as Saddest Factory artist Christian Lee Hutson for “I Know the End.”

The inevitably grand finale with everyone taking part in a performance of “These Days” — written by Jackson Browne but first released on Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico’s 1967 debut album “Chelsea Girl” — with Weyes Blood, Dacus and Bridgers trading off verses and backed by Healy, Antonoff, Anastasio and various Bleachers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOQE2_0joy6McN00
Phoebe Bridgers (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition)

Donations to The Ally Coalition can be made via their website – https://theallycoalition.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mejma_0joy6McN00
Jack Antonoff and Matt Healy (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition)
More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

In ‘Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon,’ Artists From Rhiannon Giddens to Jonas Brothers Take on Essential American Tunes: TV Review

Viewers won’t go wrong watching the two-hour entirety of “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” tonight on CBS (or, in days to come, streaming on Paramount+). But if you have only about a 10-minute stretch to spare for televised non-holiday music in the days leading up to Christmas, maybe make it the closing act of this special — especially the generational handoff number that has one master, Rhiannon Giddens, movingly joining another. As Giddens and Simon perform “American Tune,” you may feel like you’ve gone off to find America, and actually kinda succeeded in that...
Variety

Oscar Music Shortlists: Weeknd, Selena Gomez, ‘RRR’ Songs Make the Cut; ‘Avatar,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Scores Advance

It could be a star-studded musical evening at the Academy Awards come March 12, as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rhianna and the Weeknd are all up for best-song Oscar nominations following today’s announcement of the shortlists in music. Fifteen songs and 15 scores from 2022 movies were selected by the 389 voting members of Oscar’s music branch, and there were few surprises in the song category. The score category made history, however, with two women and three African-American composers on the list. The music branch will vote again in January to select five nominees in each category. Taylor Swift could, at long last,...
Variety

Thom Bell, Key Architect of Soul Music’s ‘Sound of Philadelphia,’ Dies at 79

Producer, composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Thom Bell died Thursday at the age of 79. No cause of death was cited, but Bell’s publicist said he died at his home in Bellingham, Washington. Bell, a Grammy-winning producer and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best known as one of “the Mighty Three” — a co-creator of the richly-orchestrated “Sound of Philadelphia” brand of soul along with fellow songwriters and producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Together, the Philly trio was responsible for smashes from the O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers” to Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ “I Miss You.” Independent of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Variety

Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing

Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
Variety

Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $56 Million in Second Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas

James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad weather,...
Variety

How Sarah Polley Infused ‘Women Talking’ with Hope, Humor and Reasonable Working Conditions

“I know what your next movie is.” It was a member of Sarah Polley’s book club who first approached her with the statement: “I know what your next movie is.” But that was followed by some conditions. Recalls Polley: “She took me into the kitchen and said, ‘When I tell you what the background of the story is, you’re not going to want to make the film. So just bear with me.’ She told me the backstory and I said, ‘I don’t want to make that into a film.’” The book in question was Miriam Toews’ “Women Talking,” the story of women...
Variety

Darren Aronofsky Eyes a Chris Hemsworth Movie After ‘Limitless’ Collab: ‘‘We’re Trying to Find the Right Piece’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Sorry I’ve been a bit MIA recently. In addition to moving into a new apartment, I got hit with that darned flu. Now I’m back and ready for the holidays. But before we say goodbye to 2022, here’s one more column for you. Darren Aronofsky and Chris Hemsworth may be working on a scripted feature together. The two teamed up recently for the Disney+ series “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth,” which Aronofsky created. The show features the “Thor” star doing extreme physical challenges to understand the aging process. “I love him and I think he loves me,” Aronofsky tells me, laughing. “I think he’s a great...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Convicting Harvey Weinstein Was No Slam Dunk

Harvey Weinstein will — in all likelihood — die in prison. He was convicted on Dec. 19 of rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, meaning that he will not go free even if his New York conviction is overturned. But for a lot of observers, Weinstein’s second trial sent an ambiguous or even discouraging message. Weinstein was — and remains — the face of the #MeToo movement. Yet his conviction was no slam dunk for L.A. prosecutors. Instead, the jurors took more than 40 hours to reach a decision, and unanimously believed only one of the four accusers. “I think the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Clive Davis and Maureen Crowe Recount the Making of Whitney Houston‘s ‘Bodyguard’ Soundtrack, as Recreated in ‘I Wanna Dance’ Biopic

Singer-actor Whitney Houston’s life ended tragically in 2012, but her voice is resounding as loudly as it has at any time in the years since, with this weekend’s long-awaited release of the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” coming on top of the RCA and Legacy labels’ 30th anniversary re-release of the blockbuster “Bodyguard” soundtrack. “I feel as great about the new movie, as I have always felt about her music,” says Clive Davis, the legendary label executive who founded Arista Records in 1974 and signed Whitney Houston in 1983, eventually becoming a confidante and father figure.  Davis’ latest role is that...
Variety

Taylor Swift Doesn’t Make Oscar Shortlist for ‘All Too Well’ Short Film, but Advances for ‘Carolina’ Original Song

Superstar Taylor Swift won’t be making her upcoming directorial debut as an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Although she is still among the 15 songs still in the running for best original song, her film “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live-action short. The 15-minute movie, viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube, represents a step in a new direction for the Grammy-winning artist who has dominated pop culture since the late 2000s. She recently appeared on Variety’s Directors on Directors series with Irish auteur...
Variety

Simply the Best: Inside the Making of ‘When Tina Turner Came to Britain’

Christmas Day traditionally brings some of the biggest TV audiences of the year in the U.K. But this year, instead of the Queen’s speech, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll will be holding down a key spot in the schedules. On Christmas night, BBC Two will air “When Tina Turner Came to Britain,” a documentary that looks at the rise, fall and rise again of Turner’s career, and the key role Great Britain played in her story. It will broadcast opposite such ratings heavyweights as “EastEnders” (BBC One) and “Doc Martin” (ITV1), but director and producer Dhivya Kate Chetty hopes the Wise...
Variety

Brian Tyree Henry to Receive Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Brian Tyree Henry will receive the creative impact in breakthrough performance award for his role in “Causeway” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The honor will be presented as part of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6. “Brian Tyree Henry’s acclaimed performance in ‘Causeway’ has cemented him as one of the breakthrough stars this awards season,” Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, said in a statement. “He’s had a huge year, from his role on the final season of TV’s ‘Atlanta’ to the summer box office hit ‘Bullet Train.’ We are so excited...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Christian Bale Is a Detective Who Teams Up with Edgar Allan Poe in Scott Cooper’s Gloomfest Murder Mystery

“The Pale Blue Eye” is one of those movie titles that’s evocative yet teasingly vague — it makes the film sound like a Western based on a song by Lou Reed. Actually, the movie is based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel, which uses an 1830s military setting and murder mystery to frame a kind of origin story of Edgar Allan Poe. At West Point, which in the early 19th century is basically a fort in the woods overlooking the Hudson River, a cadet suffers a violent death. He is cut down from a noose hanging from a tree branch (his...
Variety

Jam Band Takes on ‘White Lotus’ Theme for the Win

“Renaissance,” the title music to season two of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” written by the Chilean American composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, has touched something deep within the modern zeitgeist. It’s become an EDM anthem, a social media hit and — most recently — a perfect cover for the funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Greg Ormont, one of the band’s two guitarists, loves the show and recently played a jammed-out rendition of the theme song during a two-night run at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, part of the venue’s “Festival of Melting Lights.”   It isn’t an obvious song to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties

While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started. Invites have just gone out for a Jan. 8 party at historic nightspot The Formosa that read “Warners and New Line film bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca are hosting a party to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday. Special guests will include ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann.” While...
Variety

Society of Composers & Lyricists‘ Nominees Include Many Contenders Left Off Oscar Shortlists; Alexandre Desplat, Bear McCreary Get Dual Noms

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominations for its fourth annual honors for music in films, TV and video games, with French composer Alexandre Desplat and American composer Bear McCreary each scoring double nominations. SCL, the primary organization for professional media composers, will present its awards Feb. 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center, with singer-actor-songwriter Darren Criss as host. Voting ended Wednesday night in seven categories, just hours after the Motion Picture Academy announced its shortlists for song and score for 2022 films. The contrast between the lists is striking, with only five score nominees and six song contenders...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – If Cate Blanchett Wins for ‘Tár,‘ She’ll Set a New Record for Women With Three Statuettes for Acting

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Cate Blanchett and Michelle...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Zach Bryan Drops Live Album, Titled ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,’ While Vowing to Find Ticketing Work-Around for 2023 Tour

Country star Zach Bryan issued a statement on Christmas Eve vowing to find a way to keep ticket costs low and easy to obtain for his yet-to-be-announced 2023 touring, without singling out Ticketmaster by name as a problem, as he often has in the past. Which doesn’t mean he didn’t find another place to rather more overtly invoke the ticketing giant, very much by name. Simultaneous with his written statement, Bryan released a surprise live album, titled… “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).” The title of the new album echoes a tweet of Bryan’s from Nov. 15, when,...
COLORADO STATE
Variety

‘Community’ Movie: Paintball and Dungeons & Dragons ‘Ruled Out,’ Reveals Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon’s “Community” was beloved for its non-stop pop culture references, film parodies and genre homages, like its “Die Hard”-inspired paintball episode. However, the upcoming film, written by Harmon and Andrew Guest, had to rule out some of the show’s most popular concepts, like the action-packed paintball battles. On Friday’s episode of “Six Seasons and a Podcast,” Harmon pulled back the curtain on what to expect in the “Community” movie that will release on Peacock. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we’re pursuing,” he told the hosts. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy