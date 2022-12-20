ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Child well-being’ analysis: St. Johns County ranks No. 1 but FL shows disparities across the state

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
Playground opening at Florida elementary school in Volusia County, Florida. Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images.

Children and their families in certain counties thrived more in categories such as education, economic well-being and health, but an analysis revealed disparities across the state, according to a new report released by the Orlando-based Florida Policy Institute.

St. Johns County, in the coastal northeast area of Florida, ranked No. 1 overall for child well-being.  In separate categories, the figures showed No. 11 in education out of Florida’s 67 counties, and health ranked 41 among the counties in the analysis for St. Johns, according to the 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index.

Of the top five in the overall rankings, Seminole County was No. 2 for overall well-being, followed by Broward, Nassau, and Santa Rosa counties. Seminole is further down the Atlantic Coast; Broward is in South Florida, Nassau is coastal northeast, at the top of the state and Santa Rosa is in the Panhandle.

Counties with the highest rankings “tend to be well-resourced places, where families can afford to invest in things like high-quality childcare, education, and other opportunities for their children,” the Florida Policy Institute noted.

The report is based on data from KIDS COUNT, associated with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The county rankings focused on key areas of family and community, education, health, and economic well-being.

North Florida’s Madison County ranked lowest, at 67 in the analysis, showing poor economic and family conditions.

Other counties with the lowest ratings included DeSoto, Hendry, Putnam and Franklin counties. DeSoto is in southwest Florida, Putnam is more northeast, Hendry is South Central and Franklin is in North Florida.

Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI, said in a written statement this week:

“These snapshots of Florida counties can help us pinpoint which areas of the state are in greatest need of resources. Fostering strong public schools, bolstering the state’s safety net, and investing in a Working Floridians Tax Rebate to help boost income for Sunshine State families are all ways to reduce county-to-county child well-being disparities. We look forward to working with lawmakers to prioritize Florida children in the upcoming legislative session.”

Here’s a list of rankings for each county for 2022, from the Florida Policy Institute:

County Name Economic Rank Education Rank Family & Community Rank Health Rank Overall Rank
St. Johns 1.00 11.00 1.00 41.00 1.00
Seminole 2.00 4.00 6.00 10.00 2.00
Broward 17.00 31.00 7.00 3.00 3.00
Nassau 3.00 21.00 2.00 36.00 4.00
Santa Rosa 4.00 2.00 12.00 27.00 5.00
Clay 5.00 10.00 8.00 31.00 6.00
Orange 28.00 33.00 18.00 4.00 7.00
Monroe 9.00 5.00 3.00 51.00 8.00
Palm Beach 21.00 6.00 10.00 18.00 9.00
Lake 13.00 42.00 19.00 23.00 10.00
Martin 24.00 14.00 9.00 26.00 11.00
Osceola 30.00 39.00 17.00 6.00 12.00
Indian River 22.00 7.00 23.00 15.00 13.00
St. Lucie 37.00 20.00 33.00 1.00 14.00
Flagler 25.00 56.00 11.00 34.00 15.00
Union 31.00 52.00 15.00 21.00 16.00
Sarasota 8.00 8.00 22.00 47.00 17.00
Hillsborough 12.00 28.00 35.00 13.00 18.00
Hernando 33.00 55.00 14.00 24.00 19.00
Brevard 6.00 32.00 26.00 44.00 20.00
Okaloosa 7.00 38.00 37.00 25.00 21.00
Miami-Dade 34.00 36.00 13.00 32.00 22.00
Collier 11.00 46.00 29.00 33.00 23.00
Liberty 47.00 30.00 27.00 5.00 24.00
Pasco 23.00 13.00 28.00 43.00 25.00
Bradford 39.00 62.00 16.00 42.00 26.00
Duval 35.00 43.00 36.00 8.00 27.00
Manatee 19.00 47.00 43.00 14.00 28.00
Lee 16.00 24.00 34.00 40.00 29.00
Wakulla 14.00 3.00 4.00 66.00 30.00
Baker 26.00 18.00 24.00 62.00 31.00
Levy 52.00 53.00 25.00 22.00 32.00
Charlotte 20.00 44.00 40.00 37.00 33.00
Volusia 10.00 29.00 32.00 60.00 34.00
Calhoun 56.00 48.00 5.00 53.00 35.00
Pinellas 18.00 37.00 53.00 11.00 36.00
Citrus 44.00 34.00 30.00 29.00 37.00
Gilchrist 36.00 23.00 21.00 61.00 38.00
Glades 43.00 54.00 39.00 20.00 39.00
Bay 29.00 45.00 50.00 16.00 40.00
Gulf 45.00 27.00 31.00 39.00 41.00
Columbia 41.00 26.00 20.00 63.00 42.00
Alachua 15.00 41.00 51.00 55.00 43.00
Marion 40.00 50.00 46.00 35.00 44.00
Leon 38.00 19.00 45.00 52.00 45.00
Sumter 65.00 25.00 38.00 12.00 46.00
Okeechobee 46.00 60.00 56.00 9.00 47.00
Highlands 53.00 59.00 41.00 30.00 48.00
Escambia 32.00 40.00 59.00 17.00 49.00
Walton 27.00 1.00 58.00 48.00 50.00
Polk 42.00 57.00 47.00 54.00 51.00
Taylor 48.00 49.00 42.00 59.00 52.00
Suwannee 54.00 64.00 49.00 49.00 53.00
Jackson 58.00 61.00 48.00 45.00 54.00
Hardee 55.00 66.00 52.00 58.00 55.00
Holmes 60.00 22.00 60.00 7.00 56.00
Gadsden 66.00 12.00 54.00 38.00 57.00
Jefferson 49.00 16.00 57.00 64.00 58.00
Washington 57.00 65.00 44.00 67.00 59.00
Dixie 61.00 51.00 55.00 65.00 60.00
Hamilton 67.00 17.00 62.00 2.00 61.00
Lafayette 51.00 9.00 63.00 56.00 62.00
Franklin 59.00 67.00 65.00 28.00 63.00
Putnam 64.00 15.00 64.00 19.00 64.00
Hendry 63.00 58.00 61.00 50.00 65.00
Desoto 50.00 63.00 66.00 46.00 66.00
Madison 62.00 35.00 67.00 57.00 67.00

