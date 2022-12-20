ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Healthy juicer, clean food specialist Green Vida looking to expand its business with new Easton property

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Owners of Green Vida Company Jackie Rueda and her husband Wilson are ready to serve customers Thursday at the Easton Public Market. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The owners of Green Vida Company — a health-focused cafe and juice bar with locations in Easton and Forks Township — are looking to grow their cold-pressed juicing business.

Jackie and Wilson Rueda have bought a commercial property at 104 N. Fourth St., Easton, where they plan to relocate their juicing operation from Forks Township and expand it. They acquired the property through a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.

Jackie Rueda said in a press release that she expects to complete the move early in the new year.

This new expansion will support their two current Green Vida locations: Forks Township, which will maintain the cafe and in the Easton Public Market.

The couple started the business to help their autistic son, Santi. He was nonverbal and the couple was frustrated at the lack of progress. So they switched to a clean, preservative-free, dairy-free and gluten-free diet.

That experience had a profound impact on the couple, leading them to start a business offering healthy organic juices, smoothies and clean foods. They opened their first venture, Green Vida, in 2018 in Bangor, which they moved in 2019 to Forks Township. They opened the Easton Public Market location last year.

Info: Info: greenvidacompany.com/

