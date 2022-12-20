ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Brendan Fraser to Receive Palm Springs Film Fest Spotlight Award

By Tyler Coates
 5 days ago
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, actor, at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his role in A24’s drama The Whale .

“Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of The Whale . Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “For this award caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, actor, to Brendan Fraser.”

Fraser’s role in The Whale has garnered him nominations for best actor at the Gotham Awards and Golden Globes, and Fraser is a leading contender in the Oscar race for best actor.

Past recipients of the award include Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell and J.K. Simmons, all of whom were nominated for Oscars in the years they were honored with the Spotlight Award. Rockwell and Simmons both won best supporting actor, for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and Whiplash , respectively.

Fraser will join previously announced honorees Cate Blanchett (Desert Palm award, actress), Austin Butler (Breakthrough Performance award, actor), Danielle Deadwyler (Breakthrough Performance, actress), Colin Farrell (Desert Palm, actor), Bill Nighy (International Star award, actor), Sarah Polley (Director of the Year award) and Michelle Yeoh (International Star, actress). Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans is set to receive the Vanguard award.

The Film Awards will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center with the festival running through Jan. 16.

