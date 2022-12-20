ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast Transform Into Na’vi

By Aaron Couch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYL5k_0joy6BuO00

For James Cameron , the filming of Avatar: The Way of Water allowed him to focus on his actors and their performances in a way he’s not used to. The filmmaker, who is known for set pieces in films such as the Terminator franchise, Titanic and True Lies , notes that it was freeing to have none of the usual distractions on The Way of Water , which was filmed with actors using performance capture technology in New Zealand.

“As a director, I’m much more attuned to the actors, because that’s all I have to worry about,” Cameron says in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting. “I’m not distracted by the camera move or the extras in the background. I’m just there for them. It’s all I care about. It’s all I’m watching.”

For the actors, the workday began donning performance capture suits and head rigs to capture facial expressions. While the original Avatar used such technology, the sequel took a leap in its facial performance capture. “We are capturing a much higher fidelity of performance,” says producer Jon Landau.

The film, which opened Dec. 16, has earned $441 million globally to date. Despite the spectacle onscreen, the actors found filming to be an intimate affair.

“I’ve done a lot of greenscreen. I’ve done a lot of bluescreen. But never anything of course like this, where there really is no screen. You are just acting in a space,” says Kate Winslet, who joins the franchise as Ronal and reunites with her Titanic director.

For Sam Worthington, who returns as Jake Sully 13 years after starring in the highest-grossing film of all time, shooting was “about playing and imagination.”

Says the actor: “There is no fear, there is no shame. You can do whatever you need to do to get to that truth.”

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans' attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans' character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement.
For This Season’s Oscar Contenders, Abandonment Is Survival

Awards season is notorious for bolstering films that feature the most abject suffering possible, but, remarkably, many of this year's top dramas instead collectively showcase a more complex type of pain: the bittersweet relief of escaping from your dependents. The Oscars have often favored films that emotionally align their audiences with the neglected and abandoned because, well, it's easy enough to empathize with a victim — it's harder to understand the conflicted soul of an abandoner. In 2022, however, multiple filmmakers are explicitly considering the torment of those who've left their loved ones, even as we witness the crushing consequences...
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Director on Why She “Fought” to Include Biopic’s “Sweetest Kiss”

Kasi Lemmons said she "fought" for the inclusion of Whitney Houston's early relationship with childhood friend and former creative director Robyn Crawford to be featured in the late singer's biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Whether the film — produced with the backing of Houston's family and estate as well as music producer Clive Davis — would feature the romance between the duo was a subject of near-continuous speculation leading up to its release. During its premiere, Davis confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it would "tell you about her sexuality," later sharing with Extra that the movie would set the...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Box Office Flies Past $600M Globally, ‘Puss in Boots 2‘ Posts $3.2M Opening Day

Family pic Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took its seat at the Christmas table on Wednesday with an opening-day gross of $3.2 million at the domestic box office, which is being impacted by bad weather across the country. The sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots, a spin-off of the Shrek franchise, came in No. 2 as Avatar: The Way of Water easily held at No. 1 with $14.3 million Tuesday.
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is pregnant and about to become a first-time mom, with her team confirming the news Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. Willis, 34, took to Instagram that day to announce that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child. Willis posted a carousel of photos that showcased her baby bump, captioning the post with a seedling emoji.
Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr Are Engaged

Two years after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, team controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss has another reason to celebrate. She and actor Jay Mohr are engaged, a representative for Buss told The Hollywood Reporter. The couple have yet to set a wedding date.
Barack Obama Reveals Favorite Movies, Music and Books of 2022: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Beyoncé and Michelle Obama’s Memoir Make the Cut

Barack Obama has again shared his picks for the year's best, including his favorite movies, music and books. "I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you," he wrote on Twitter, sharing his picks in each medium in three separate posts and asking his followers to share their own favorites with him: "What did I miss?"
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen, More Defend Children of Hollywood Notables Amid Viral Debate: “Nepo Babies Have Feelings”

With Hollywood's so-called nepo babies being quite the topic of conversation this week, some celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. Their reactions come after a New York magazine story that was published online Monday dove into the invisible network of family ties that can give the children of celebrities an advantage in the industry.
Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Twister’ Sequel Lands Summer 2024 Release

Universal and Amblin Entertainment have wasted no time in dating Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters, a follow-up to the classic 1996 film Twister. Twisters will swirl into theaters July 19, 2024, the studio announced Tuesday. Word broke last week that the Oscar-nominated Chung, best known for directing Minari, was closing a deal to helm the event pic.
How Alan Menken Transformed Movie Music

Walt Disney never quite had a "court composer" for his movies, although legends like Leigh Harline, Frank Churchill and Paul J. Smith contributed iconic scores and song melodies to Disney classics from Snow White and Pinocchio to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. But for the past three decades, the music in Walt Disney features — and the features themselves — has been redefined to recapture and rebrand the musical, a medium long thought dead in film and even on the Broadway stage. And if there is one man who is largely responsible for this resurgence, it's Alan Menken. The composer's melodies...
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago That She Thought It Had Already Been Released and “Didn’t Do Very Well”

Edie Falco was a bit confused about the release plan for Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she plays General Ardmore. During a recent visit to ABC's The View, the actress admitted to the show's panel that she filmed her role in James Cameron's long-gestating sequel so long ago that she assumed it had already hit theaters and underperformed. The original Avatar, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, was released in December 2009 and became the highest-grossing film ever to that point.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate Is “Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt”

Jamie Lee Curtis has joined the chorus of celebrities who are weighing in on the so-called "nepo baby" debate. Curtis, the daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, made her professional acting debut at age 19 in a 1977 episode of the TV series Quincy, M.E.
Mike Hodges, Director of ‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon,’ Dies at 90

Mike Hodges, who made his feature debut by writing and directing the seminal British gangster film Get Carter, starring Michael Caine, then replaced Nicolas Roeg to helm the cult sci-fi hit Flash Gordon, has died. He was 90. Hodges died Saturday of heart failure at his home in Dorset, England, confirmed his friend Mike Kaplan, who produced Hodges' 2003 film I'll Sleep When I'm Dead.
Production Executive Bill Ireton Departs Sony Pictures to Launch Indie Banner in Japan

Veteran Japan-based production executive Bill Ireton is departing Sony Pictures International Productions to launch his own indie venture. Ireton says the new company will leverage his longstanding industry relationships in Tokyo and Hollywood to develop and produce content for multiple global platforms, primarily based on I.P. from Japan. The new venture, which hasn't yet revealed its name, will begin operation on Jan. 1, 2023. Ireton started local production for Warner Bros. in Japan in 2007, releasing 49 movies over a seven-year span, including the Rurou ni Kenshin trilogy; Unforgiven, directed by Sang-il Lee and based on the Clint Eastwood movie; and The Straw Shield, directed by Takashi...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett on the Film’s High Emotional Stakes: “We Wanted to Move Mountains and Hearts”

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.] Use it. Angela Bassett learned that lesson from Lloyd Richards, the late former dean of her alma mater the Yale School of Drama, years ago. It's a mantra that came back to her when working on Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as she reprised the role of Queen Ramonda, who becomes leader of the nation of Wakanda in the wake of the death of her son, T'Challa, a plot point that was necessary given the circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. Meshing her...
‘She Said’ Star Andre Braugher on Portraying Real-Life New York Times Editor Dean Baquet: “A Father Figure”

In Universal's She Said, Andre Braugher plays real-life journalist Dean Baquet, the former executive editor of The New York Times who helped spearhead the paper's investigation into Harvey Weinstein. While this is the first time the actor has played a historical figure who is still alive (he previously portrayed Jackie Robinson and labor unionist A. Philip Randolph, for example), Braugher didn't feel he had to meet Baquet to capture the spirit of the editor. "Sometimes when you're playing real people, there's a tendency to get stuck on their real mannerisms, and what you imagine their real attitudes are as opposed to...
Mideast Distributor Front Row to Release ‘Within Sand,’ First Saudi Feature to Shoot in Neom

Front Row Filmed Entertainment, the Dubai-based distributor, has secured all Middle East and North African rights to Saudi Arabian feature Within Sand. The feature from director Moe Alatawi recently had its world premiere at Saudi's Red Sea Film Festival, where it won the jury prize, and marks the second Saudi film Front Row is distributing from the festival — which ran Dec. 1-10 — after recently picking up Abdullah Al Arak's Sattar, produced by local powerhouse Telfaz11. Within Sand also marks the first Saudi film to be shot in Neom, the much-hyped mega-city currently being constructed in the northwest of the country.
How ‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle Perfected Spielberg’s Smile

Gabriel LaBelle isn't your typical awards-season breakout. Plenty of young actors have been the centerpiece of Oscar vehicles, including ones directed by Steven Spielberg — but who else can say they actually played Spielberg? The 20-year-old Vancouver native bested some 2,000 aspirants for the role of teenage Sammy Fabelman in The Fabelmans, Spielberg's thinly veiled movie memoir. "You never would have expected to be part of something like that in a million years," says LaBelle. Over the course of the coming-of-age gem, Sammy — just like an adolescent Spielberg — becomes a budding filmmaker who cares more about making movies than...
Sundance Sets Festival’s First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)

Sundance in 2023 will feature the festival's first-ever South Asian Lodge, thanks to the nonprofit organization 1497. The group is collaborating with filmmakers Shruti Ganguly and Tanya Selvaratnam to develop the lodge, which will be housed at Park City yoga studio The Shop on Jan. 21 and 22. The two days of programming will include a 20th anniversary celebration of Bend It Like Beckham, as the movie's 2003 premiere at Sundance marked a watershed event for South Asian representation in film. The lodge will also present a panel called Black and Brown Unity and Division, On and Off Screen featuring producer...
