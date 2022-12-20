ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor of Spectator has become the perfect 'me reaping, me sowing' meme

By Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago

Royal Mail has warned customers about delays as they continue to strike over a row over pay, leaving some feeling frustrated.

One person feeling the disruption is Fraser Nelson, the editor of The Spectator, whose melodramatic response to one of his readers gained a lot of traction on Twitter.

A Spectator reader complained that her copies had been arriving five days late for the past three weeks, which she believes to be "down to Royal Mail problems".

The ordeal was called "heartbreaking" by Nelson, who responded: "We print The Spectator on Wednesdays and hand over to Royal Mail every Thursday morning - pay 1st class for next-day delivery. What then happens is a mystery. Royal Mail dysfunction now posing a real threat to weekly magazine industry".

His tweet has since been mocked as epitomising the 'me reaping, me sowing' meme after being put side-by-side to a 2013 tweet, in which he wrote: "The Royal Mail selloff shows that popular capitalism is back – and wildly popular."

In an old article, he gushed about the "extraordinary success" of the sell-off.

People flocked to the post in hysterics, with one writing: "News from Heartbreak Hotel: this week's Spectator has been held up in the post".

Another witty user penned: "Support the mail strike if only to make Spectator readers cry into their muesli."

"I didn't think it was possible for me to support strike action anymore," a third added.

Meanwhile, another tweeted: "A man said 'heartbreaking' over a magazine not being delivered on time loool these people live on another planet OK."

Royal Mail has since stated it has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce.

"We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption."

