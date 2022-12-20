“Call me Coach” — This state senator has been a volunteer high school coach for 20-plus years and has loved every minute!

Read full article on original website
Scouting Jayden Lewis, Kevin Riley, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s
Regional Scout Ken Signoretti breaks down Jayden Lewis, Kevin Riley, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects in the state of Alabama
thebamabuzz.com
AHSAA inks 5-year deal keeping softball and baseball championships in Oxford and JSU
The City of Oxford and Jacksonville State University (JSU) will host the next five Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Baseball Championships and State Softball Championships through 2027. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs announced the agreement earlier this month. The championships will be played at the following ballparks:. Championships...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper
WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Politics and media, airport scuffle, winter weather: Down in Alabama
According to report by National Public Radio and Floodlight, a political consulting firm for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in Alabama. A Birmingham woman was charged after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent. Get ready for a blast of cold weather.
Basketball roundup: Coaching legends Ronnie Stapler, Tim Miller get milestone wins
Two long-time Alabama high school basketball coaching legends notched milestone victories last week as holiday tournament action dominated the preps landscape. Ronnie Stapler, an Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, picked up win No. 850 – and 851 – as he led the Westminster Christian boys to a pair of wins. Stapler won state championships in 1988 and 1999 at Grissom, where he won more than 500 games in a 28-year tenure. He also coached at Guntersville from 2003-08 and led the Randolph girls for five years before taking the Westminster job in 2011.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Matrix paid news outlets to give Alabama Power favorable coverage, report states
An influential political consultant for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in the state that gave glowing coverage to the powerful utility while damaging the company’s opponents, according to a report published Monday. Matrix LLC, the Montgomery-based political consulting firm that boasts Alabama Power as a...
