“Call me Coach” — This state senator has been a volunteer high school coach for 20-plus years and has loved every minute!

Two long-time Alabama high school basketball coaching legends notched milestone victories last week as holiday tournament action dominated the preps landscape. Ronnie Stapler, an Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, picked up win No. 850 – and 851 – as he led the Westminster Christian boys to a pair of wins. Stapler won state championships in 1988 and 1999 at Grissom, where he won more than 500 games in a 28-year tenure. He also coached at Guntersville from 2003-08 and led the Randolph girls for five years before taking the Westminster job in 2011.

