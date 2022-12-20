ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCT 127 Tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Go For a Discount Before It’s Too Late

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an NCTzen, you may be wondering where to buy NCT 127 tickets to their Neo City: The Link Tour before seats sell out.

NCT 127 is a K-pop boy group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The group—which consists of 10 members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan—is a sub unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT (an acronym for Neo Culture Technology), which also includes NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV. NCT 127 debuted in 2016 with their first single, “Fire Truck.” Since then, the group has seen international success with songs like “Sticker,” “Favorite (Vampire” and “2 Baddies.”

In 2019, the group went on their first concert tour, Neo City: The Origin tour, which started in Seoul, South Korea and ended in Tokyo, Japan. NCT 127 went on their second concert tour, Neo City: The Link, in 2021. The tour consisted of dates in South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, as well as Los Angeles, California, and Newark, New Jersey. In December 2022, the group announced a second leg f the Neo City: The Link Tour with dates in Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; as well as Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

So where can NCTzens buy NCT 127 tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour? Read on ahead for how to buy NCT 127 tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour before they sell out—and for a discount.

2 Baddies by NCT 127

Buy: ‘2 Baddies’ by NCT 127 $36.80

Where to buy NCT 127 tickets

Where can fans buy NCT 127 tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour? NCT 127 tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour went on sale in December 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While NCT 127 tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster , they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats , which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022 —a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy NCT 127 tickets so you don’t miss the Neo City: The Link Tour.

NCT 127 Tickets on StubHub

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ NCT 127
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Neo City: The Link Tour !

NCT 127 Tickets on Vivid Seats

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “ NCT 127
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Neo City: The Link Tour !

NCT 127 Tickets on Ticketmaster

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ N CT 127
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Neo City: The Link Tour !

What are NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link Tour dates?

What are NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link Tour dates? Neo City: The Link Tour will start on January 9, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and ends on January 28, 2023, at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico. See NCT 127’s full Neo City: The Link Tour dates below.

January 9, 2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 11, 2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

January 13, 2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

January 18, 2023 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo

January 19, 2023 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo

January 20, 2023 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Vibra Sao Paulo

January 22, 2023 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

January 25, 2023 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

January 28, 2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

What is NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link set list?

NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link Tour set list for the next leg of their tour won’t be confirmed until the tour continues in January 2023. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will be the same from the first leg of NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link Tour. See the average set list for NCT 127’s Neo City: The Link Tour, according to Setlist FM , below.

  1. Interlude: Neo Zone
  2. Kick It
  3. Lemonade
  4. Elevator (127F)
  5. Dreamer
  6. Love Song
  7. Another World
  8. Run Back 2 U
  9. Love Sign
  10. Highway to Heaven
  11. Breakfast
  12. Running 2 U
  13. Vibration
  14. Moonlight
  15. The Himalayas
  16. Simon Says
  17. Lipstick
  18. Focus
  19. Lost
  20. The Rainy Night
  21. Regular
  22. White Night
  23. Back 2 U (AM 01:27)
  24. The Reason Why It’s Favorite
  25. Favorite (Vampire)
  26. Butterfly
  27. Cherry Bomb
  28. Love on the Floor
  29. Bring the Noize
  30. Paradise
  31. Love Me Now
  32. Touch
  33. Sticker
  34. Dreams Come True
  35. Promise You

Who are NCT 127’s members?

NCT 127 has 10 members. See a full list of NCT 127’s members below.

  • Taeil
  • Johnny
  • Taeyong
  • Yuta
  • Doyoung
  • Jaehyun
  • Winwin
  • Jungwoo
  • Mark
  • Haechan

In an interview with Glass magazine in 2022, NCT 127 opened up about how the group would describe themselves and their music. “We’re a group that’s not afraid of challenges. I’d like for us to have no fear in trying something new and continue challenging ourselves to try out new genres, concepts, and performances as well,” Doyoung said. Taeyong added, “As much as NCT 127 is a multi-member group, there’s a wider range of genres that we can try out and more ways of expressing these. We’re able to confidently show great performances that make all our members stand out.”

“NCT 127 is a group that constantly pursues new styles of music. Even though we make comebacks with concepts that’re different from the previous release, we still try to show our hip energy and great performances,” Mark continued. Haechan added, “NCT 127 is a group based in Seoul that’s also active globally. I’d like for us to use our various music and performances to share our stories with the fans.”

The group also told the magazine about how their creative process works with 10 members. “We pay a lot of attention to the stage-set up and how the members in the back can support to make each member in the front really stand out during each member’s part of the track or choreography,” Yuta said. “We always make sure to talk a lot amongst our members and when we’re discussing on certain things like a specific movement or formations, we try out all the different opinions and decide on which is the best direction to go.”

Johnny added, “Our personality comes from our team, and I believe the performances we make together are not simply made by the efforts of one individual. We also use the majority rule at times when we need to make a decision.” Mark continued, “We try to show our own personalities through our music and our performances. Even the minor things like the lyrics, gestures, or even facial expressions can really show our own individual colors. When we need to make decisions though, we figure out what’s most important and then think about how we can properly portray that.”

The members also told Glass about how they became interested in music and started performing. “I’ve naturally come to enjoy singing, but the moment I sang in front of my friends is when I actually realised that I want to become a singer,” Doyoung said. Jaehyun added, “I’ve enjoyed music and playing the piano since I was young. I sang at school events, and music was always something I enjoyed as a hobby. I was casted by the company when I was in 9th grade and as I started practicing every day, I started to officially pursue music because I realized it’s something I could see myself enjoy doing.”

Taeil continued, “I honestly didn’t know I was going to pursue music as an artist until my middle school teacher recommended that I participate in a music contest which I did with my friend. That served as a momentum.” Jungwoo added, “When I was young, I had this habit of singing along to music that was playing around and also listened to a lot of music regardless of the genre which naturally led me into pursuing music!”

NCT 127 tickets to the Neo City: The Link Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats . Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

StyleCaster

