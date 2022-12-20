Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
cwbchicago.com
19-year-old with 3 juvenile carjacking adjudications this year had a gun during traffic stop, prosecutor say
Chicago — A 19-year-old man who was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court for three carjackings this year and illegal gun possession in 2021 was found carrying a gun during a traffic stop in Chicago this week, prosecutors said. Jamarrie Armstrong was ordered to pay a $3,000 bail deposit to...
Girl, 10, accidentally shoots herself after finding gun: police
The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area (Chicago, IL) — A drug trafficker who conspired with his father and several others to operate a cocaine delivery service in the Chicago area has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
cwbchicago.com
Man threw his boyfriend’s Goldendoodle to its death during an argument on Brown Line platform, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago man slammed his boyfriend’s miniature Goldendoodle against a CTA station wall and threw it to its death during an argument early Thursday in Lakeview, prosecutors said. Demetrice Spencer, 43, was allegedly seen arguing with his boyfriend, who was holding the dog, as they waited...
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home
CHICAGO - A 10-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a Chicago Lawn home Friday evening. The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said. A...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire
CHICAGO - An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.
Round Lake Beach woman out on bond for hitting, injuring her child now charged with punching other child in face
A Round Lake Beach woman, who was out on bond for hitting and injuring her child, has been arrested again for allegedly punching one of her other children, prosecutors said. Jennifer C. Simpson, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Francis […]
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors
Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
Chicago cop dies by apparent suicide Thursday morning — third in a week
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer has died by an apparent suicide, the third in just a week. The officer died at his home Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn district on the Southwest Side. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the officer’s death during her Covid briefing, calling depression and mental...
Juvenile among 2 killed in Chicago crash on I-94 ramp, Illinois State Police say
A crash on Chicago's South Side left two people killed early Christmas morning, police said.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1