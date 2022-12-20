ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Winston Just Dropped a Sweet Line of High-Jewelry Watches Inspired by Candy

By Paige Reddinger
 5 days ago

If you’ve yet to finish your holiday shopping but are feeling extra generous at the last minute, consider Harry Winston ’s new collection of high jewelry watches—adorned with brightly hued gems inspired by candy—as a good remedy for your procrastinator’s remorse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWJ7_0joy5at400
Harry Winston Candy Watches

The one-of-a-kind watches are the latest to debut in the Winston Candy collection of unique pieces inspired by the house’s archival sketches from the 1950s and ’60s. Previous pieces in the series included cocktail rings and earrings. Now, some wrist candy has arrived to complete the set. Featuring fancy-colored stones for dials surrounded by diamonds and vibrant matching gems, each rock was selected for its superior quality. Mandarin garnets, rare tourmalines, pastel sapphires and rich spinels in fancy shapes complemented by round-brilliant diamonds were arranged by a team of experts that worked for more than one year to curate the jewels and craft each piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFabN_0joy5at400
Harry Winston Candy Watch Set with 197 Gems

Every platinum-set 32.2 by 9.47 mm timepiece is a work of art for the wrist, but the pièce de resistance is a mega-watt gem-set piece featuring 64 pear-shaped diamonds (approximately 25.07 carats), 59 brilliant-cut blue sapphires (approximately 4.26 carats), 42 baguette-cut orange spessartites (approximately 1.03 carats), 21 brilliant-cut orange spessartites (approximately 3.62 carats), 8 brilliant-cut tsavorites (approximately 0.77 carat) and 3 pear-shaped tsavorites (approximately 1.63 carats) for a total of 197 gems surrounding a red and orange beaded mother of pearl lace dial.

And need we remind you that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner? These beauties would make for a rather extravagant sweet treat worth bragging about.

Robb Report

The McMurtry Spéirling Just Became the World’s Fastest Production Car

The Rimac Nevera’s reign as the world’s fastest-accelerating production car could be nearing its end. The $2.4 million electric hypercar was just bested by another battery-powered vehicle, the McMurtry Spéirling. The compact speed machine didn’t just barely edge the Nevera’s zero-to-60 mph and quarter-mile times—it beat them quite comfortably. The British startup announced late last week that its pint-sized Batmobile had just set two acceleration records while filming a video for the popular YouTube channel carwow at Silverstone. According to McMurtry, and the clip, the Spéirling was able to zoom from 0-to-60 mph in just 1.4 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in...
