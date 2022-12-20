Ratings: ABC's Monday Night Football Dominates, NBC's Wheel Starts Slow
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s share of the Monday Night Football broadcast of the Packers’ win over the Rams averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dominating the night on both counts.
CBS rerun of The Neighborhood drew Monday’s next largest audience (3.7 mil) and tied NBC’s Shrek 2 airing for the night’s second-highest demo number.
Leading out of Shrek 2 (1.8 mil/0.3), the debut of NBC’s The Wheel — which airs nightly this week and next — drew just 1.3 mil and a 0.2; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “C”; read recap .
Fox’s LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular opened with 1.2 mil and a 0.2; Episode 2 airs tonight at 8/7c.
The CW’s presentation of this year’s Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown did 590K and a 0.1.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.
