Ratings: ABC's Monday Night Football Dominates, NBC's Wheel Starts Slow

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s share of the Monday Night Football broadcast of the Packers’ win over the Rams averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dominating the night on both counts.

CBS rerun of The Neighborhood drew Monday’s next largest audience (3.7 mil) and tied NBC’s Shrek 2 airing for the night’s second-highest demo number.

Leading out of Shrek 2 (1.8 mil/0.3), the debut of NBC’s The Wheel — which airs nightly this week and next — drew just 1.3 mil and a 0.2; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “C”; read recap .

Fox’s LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular opened with 1.2 mil and a 0.2; Episode 2 airs tonight at 8/7c.

The CW’s presentation of this year’s Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown did 590K and a 0.1.

