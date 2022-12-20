Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are celebrating Christmas in … style? Maybe not quite. Nantz and Romo donned sweaters as ugly as the 4-10 record shared by the Broncos and Rams in the game they were broadcasting on Christmas Day. The matchup, thought at the beginning of the season to be between potential Super Bowl contenders, flopped badly as Denver failed to get going around Russell Wilson, while the Rams’ Super Bowl defense evaporated with Matthew Stafford’s injury. Nantz wore a red sweater with a Santa hat in the middle of it, while Romo went with a green, red and white button-up, It was a nice departure from the traditional suit and tie, and the ugly sweaters were on point with the Christmas broadcast. It was, at least, a way to get some buzz around a game that didn’t have much of it.

