ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Come see diving Santa Claus at the Waikiki Aquarium

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vYxb_0joy4Tce00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Waikiki Aquarium will have a special visitor Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town to spend it with the guests of the aquarium.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Organizers with Waikiki Aquarium said Santa will make his final appearance in the Hunters on the Reef Exhibit to see if the sharks were naughty or nice this year.

This experience is included with an aquarium admission ticket. For more information, click here.

Ticket prices range from $5 up to $12, and children three and younger can go in free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase your Waikiki Aquarium tickets head to their website.

The Aquarium is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. They do have special holiday hours for Christmas and New Year’s.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some people, Christmas Eve is the only time to shop. “I actually work in retail so this is my day off to do my Christmas shopping and he works in the food industry so these are our days to actually do our shopping,” said one couple at Kahala Mall.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

DOCARE lifts holiday spirits with Toys for Tots donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays gives everyone the opportunity to reflect on the lives we lead and the inspiration to help those who are less fortunate in our community. Recruits for the Academy Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement took this seriously. Forty-two DOCARE recruits took […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Windward Mall Offering Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Still looking for holiday gifts? Windward Mall in East Oahu has you covered. Kelly O’Sullivan, senior manager, retail marketing at Windward Mall, joined Wake Up 2day with a bunch of ideas. She also talked about the mall’s holiday hours.
KHON2

Easypost Hawai’i Bowl is back!

The Easypost Hawai’i Bowl is a Christmas event most families enjoy; and even though UH is not participating this year, having two mainland teams come to Hawaii boosts tourism and local vendors.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover

Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Mostly dry conditions for the Christmas weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate southwest winds will deliver a few clouds and a shower or two through Saturday, mainly to leeward portions of Kauai and Oahu. From Christmas Day into next week, winds will be light and variable, with mostly dry conditions.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community

The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fishing not allowed near Waikiki-Diamond Head in 2023

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy