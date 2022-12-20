Come see diving Santa Claus at the Waikiki Aquarium

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Waikiki Aquarium will have a special visitor Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town to spend it with the guests of the aquarium.

Organizers with Waikiki Aquarium said Santa will make his final appearance in the Hunters on the Reef Exhibit to see if the sharks were naughty or nice this year.

This experience is included with an aquarium admission ticket. For more information, click here.

Ticket prices range from $5 up to $12, and children three and younger can go in free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to purchase your Waikiki Aquarium tickets head to their website.

The Aquarium is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. They do have special holiday hours for Christmas and New Year’s.