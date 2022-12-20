ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire

OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
OMAHA, NE

