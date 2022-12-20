Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
doniphanherald.com
Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
OMAHA — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night. Fire crews responded to the Bellevue restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Avenue as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
WOWT
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
WOWT
New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
WOWT
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. 17 deaths reported across 8 states during winter storm. Updated: 14 hours ago. Winter storm issues...
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
WOWT
Childcare costs increase in Nebraska
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Water pours out of Omaha Chuck E. Cheese.
WOWT
How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
WOWT
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
WOWT
Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
WOWT
Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame...
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Comments / 0