Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

Water pours out of Omaha Chuck E. Cheese.
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
All Legacy Crossing families now have Heartland Family Services caseworker

(Omaha, NE) -- All Legacy Crossing families now have a caseworker to help them after the apartment complex was shut down by the city of Omaha earlier this week. In a Wednesday afternoon update, the city of Omaha announced that only 12 apartments at Legacy Crossing remain to be checked for occupants. The city says that the owner of the complex, Vukota Real Estate in Colorado, has placed the property into receivership. The local contact is now Access Commercial. The city says inspectors have asked Access Commercial to bring a locksmith to the property, located near 105th and Fort, to determine if those apartments are rented or vacant. Once that happens, the city says it will turn the property over to Access Commercial.
How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline

Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
