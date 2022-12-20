Read full article on original website
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Omaha organization donates toys, resources to former Legacy Crossing tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants of Legacy Crossing who were forced out of their homes earlier this week were able to get a bit of holiday help. Saturday the North Omaha Community Partnership and some partners gave out toys, diapers, and other resources to the impacted families of Legacy Crossing.
WOWT
Omaha fraternity chapter gives to families during Purple Swipe event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An international fraternity with a local Omaha chapter gave back to the north Omaha community through a special initiative. Brothers from the Beta Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their second annual Purple Swipe event Saturday. It took place at the Walmart on...
WOWT
New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
WOWT
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
WOWT
Childcare costs increase in Nebraska
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
WOWT
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
WOWT
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Volunteer firefighters battle large garage fire Christmas morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters had to spend much of their Christmas morning battling a large garage fire that broke out a couple miles outside southwest Lincoln. Initially, personnel from Southwest Rural Fire were called out just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a structure on fire in...
iheart.com
All Legacy Crossing families now have Heartland Family Services caseworker
(Omaha, NE) -- All Legacy Crossing families now have a caseworker to help them after the apartment complex was shut down by the city of Omaha earlier this week. In a Wednesday afternoon update, the city of Omaha announced that only 12 apartments at Legacy Crossing remain to be checked for occupants. The city says that the owner of the complex, Vukota Real Estate in Colorado, has placed the property into receivership. The local contact is now Access Commercial. The city says inspectors have asked Access Commercial to bring a locksmith to the property, located near 105th and Fort, to determine if those apartments are rented or vacant. Once that happens, the city says it will turn the property over to Access Commercial.
WOWT
How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
WOWT
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline
