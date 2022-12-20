ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

By Mariann Cabness
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqfDv_0joy3Ld100

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental benefit this month of at least $95.

SNAP recipients in all counties outside of New York City should see the additional benefits by December 22. Recipients in New York City should see their benefits posted by December 28.

New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers

“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Governor Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits in April 2020 to households receiving less than the maximum monthly SNAP benefit amount.

The agency worked with the federal government after New York State’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021 to secure the maximum amount for SNAP households until the federal declaration of a public health emergency expires in January.

New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023

The supplemental benefits are expected to continue through February 2022.

More than 1.6 million New York households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, participated in SNAP in October, an increase of just over 2% from October of last year, according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 10

Howard Brown
5d ago

Working people need some kind help to we work and get a check and when that's gone what can we do if you got wait for 7 more days to get another check and again we have to pay bill every pay check who going to help us and all are taxes money going everywhere else it's sap us I

Reply(3)
7
 

