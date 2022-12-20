Read full article on original website
Related
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
trazeetravel.com
Historic Shopping in New Hampshire
If you find yourself in New Hampshire this holiday season, get in some of your Christmas shopping — whether looking for something special to add to your holiday spread or a unique gift — at one of these unique and historic general stores. In Barrington, New Hampshire, this...
WMUR.com
Last-minute shoppers fill New Hampshire stores
SALEM, N.H. — Last-minute shoppers rushed to cross things off their lists on Christmas Eve. Crowds were projected to be bigger than usual, partly because of the previous day's storm, and partly because of the day falling on a Saturday. "I drove by a retailer this morning and there...
NHPR
As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay
As the state braces for intense rain and wind this weekend, housing rights organizers are helping the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the unhoused are particularly vulnerable, as 700 people who experience or are at risk of homelessness die from hypothermia each year in the United States.
Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Charles Dickens New Hampshire connection
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Famed novelist Charles Dickens may have been born in England, but the author ofA Christmas Carol actually has some connections to the Granite State. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rick Broussard, Editor of NH Magazine, to discuss Dickens' ties to New Hampshire, his literary impact, and how he's remembered throughout New England.
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night."Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WMUR.com
Video: A chilly Christmas in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The cold weekend continues on Christmas Day...a moderating trend is expecting during the upcoming week. Today will feature some sun and chilly conditions with highs mainly in the 20's. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind chills in the single digits or teens. There may be a flurry or two up in the mountains.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's big stories of 2022: A year in review
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As we say goodbye to 2022, these are the top stories that made an impact in New Hampshire over the past 12 months. Breaking news and significant stories touched the lives of Granite Staters throughout the year. JANUARY. The year started off with an event that...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best diner in New Hampshire
Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about New Hampshire's diners. See which ones were chosen by our viewers!. 5. Suzie's Diner in Hudson. Viewers boasted about the great food and service at Suzie's, including one fan...
WMUR.com
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Adam Williams’s beer-brined baked scallops
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Adam Williams is making his beer-brined baked scallops. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe...
WMUR.com
Frigid air grips New Hampshire for Christmas Eve after strong storm moves through state
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After an incredibly strong storm slammed into New Hampshire on Friday, temperatures have cooled considerably for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Leftover elements from the storm include some residual river, stream and creek flooding with one flood warning left for the Suncook river at North Chichester until Sunday evening.
Comments / 0