San Antonio, TX

BCSO looking man missing from Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Malik Johnson, 24, who went missing from Converse on Thursday. Authorities say Johnson was last seen in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk around noon on December 22, wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts, and red slippers. They add that Johnson has a medical condition that requires medication.
CONVERSE, TX
More live Chicano soul to the Westside in 2023

This story is about Thee Sinseers and The Altons live at The historic Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on February 4, 2023. We dive into how the show came to be and learn more about the promoters, Rambo Salinas and Jamie Macias. Rambo Salinas and Jaime Macias are at it again....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Group of volunteers offering free roadside assistance

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Facebook group of more than 40,000 volunteers is offering free roadside assistance to anyone in need during the cold weather. RGV Mud and Sand Recovery has been helping people in the Valley for seven years, if you are stranded or locked out of your vehicle, you can […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Corpus and SA

The TV Show "Impractical Jokers' has been one of my favorites for many years. I mean, no matter how many times I see the same episodes, they are still funny. However, it just hasn't been the same since the show returned without Joe Gatto. He was the most fearless and in my opinion brought the most laughs to the show. His reason for leaving was to focus on himself and his family. It appears things are going well as he is embarked on his own personal comedy tour.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
