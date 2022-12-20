Read full article on original website
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
flicksandfood.com
Pastrami Day is January 14 and This Diner is Sharing Their Exclusive Recipe
Pastrami Day is January 14th and this San Antonio Jew-ish Diner Takes on the Art of Pastrami. National Pastrami Day on January 14th, 2023 and in honor of the holiday The Hayden is sharing their recipe & take on the art of pastrami. The Hayden, a retro neighborhood diner located...
House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said. It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the...
BCSO looking man missing from Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Malik Johnson, 24, who went missing from Converse on Thursday. Authorities say Johnson was last seen in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk around noon on December 22, wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts, and red slippers. They add that Johnson has a medical condition that requires medication.
tpr.org
More live Chicano soul to the Westside in 2023
This story is about Thee Sinseers and The Altons live at The historic Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on February 4, 2023. We dive into how the show came to be and learn more about the promoters, Rambo Salinas and Jamie Macias. Rambo Salinas and Jaime Macias are at it again....
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Packaging compassion: Volunteers pack cold weather survival kits for unsheltered people
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers at Yanawana Herbolarios are packaging compassion this holiday season as a winter storm brings a deadly threat to those living on the street. They're making cold weather survival kits full of essentials. About a hundred survival kits will be distributed to unsheltered people before Christmas.
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
Group of volunteers offering free roadside assistance
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Facebook group of more than 40,000 volunteers is offering free roadside assistance to anyone in need during the cold weather. RGV Mud and Sand Recovery has been helping people in the Valley for seven years, if you are stranded or locked out of your vehicle, you can […]
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day
For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,
Verify: Yes, your tongue will stick to a frozen metal pole
SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season for holiday movies but some of those movies come with some bad ideas for kids that they may actually try out, with not so positive consequences. "A Christmas Story" is one of those holiday movies that is played non-stop over the Christmas holiday....
MuySA: San Antonio’s dedication to illegally popping fireworks
We go all out, San Antonio.
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Corpus and SA
The TV Show "Impractical Jokers' has been one of my favorites for many years. I mean, no matter how many times I see the same episodes, they are still funny. However, it just hasn't been the same since the show returned without Joe Gatto. He was the most fearless and in my opinion brought the most laughs to the show. His reason for leaving was to focus on himself and his family. It appears things are going well as he is embarked on his own personal comedy tour.
No, Mary Ann's Pig Stand in San Antonio is not closing in January
Mary Ann Hill says the rumors about Pig Stand are not true.
Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week
Unique last-minute from holiday gifts from Maverick Distilling and a new food-focused podcast are also making news this week.
Babies born week of Christmas to be wrapped in stockings
SAN ANTONIO — Babies born at Methodist Hospital the week of Christmas will be tucked in homemade stockings with a cute matching cap. The first bundle of joy to experience this tradition was baby boy Justin Jr. who was born on Dec. 19. “We couldn’t think of a better...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
Northeast San Antonio apartment units damaged after fire breaks out
SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit fire in northeast San Antonio has forced residents to relocate, just before Christmas. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a complex on Pebbleshire and Sanford Road. San Antonio Fire Department's Brett Guevara spoke to KENS 5, saying the fire...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor
Founded in 2014, FiiZ currently operates three locations near Houston, and it has another in the works in Converse.
