GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state

GlobalFoundries' offices in Essex Junction. File photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Updated Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 1:35 p.m.

GlobalFoundries, the semiconductor giant with a plant in Essex Junction, has told the state that it will lay off a total of 148 people in Vermont.

The company began notifying those affected at its Essex Junction plant last week. It had announced that it would cut about 800 jobs out of its 14,000-person workforce worldwide, but it did not say at the time how many Vermont employees would be affected.

GlobalFoundries disclosed that number in a filing with the Vermont Department of Labor.

Under federal law, employers of 100 or more people must give workers 60 days’ warning ahead of layoffs of more than 50 people in one location if the layoffs constitute at least 33% of workers at a single site. The layoffs at GlobalFoundries’ Vermont plant do not cross that threshold, but the company filed a notice anyway.

The Essex Junction plant has recently had more than 2,000 employees and about 800 contractors on site. It’s the largest for-profit employer in Vermont.

GlobalFoundries confirmed the cuts in a statement to VTDigger.

"As we look to 2023, the entire semiconductor industry is facing softer demand as the overall economy slows, and although we cannot predict the depth and duration of these pressures, like others in our industry and across the technology sector, we initiated a hiring freeze and are selectively reducing our global workforce," spokesperson Gina DeRossi said in the statement. "Last week we notified approximately 145 people in Vermont, with a higher percentage in non-manufacturing vs manufacturing jobs being impacted, and these employees are being provided with support to help with their transition."

According to a laid-off employee who spoke to VTDigger last week on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution for speaking out, GlobalFoundries is keeping affected employees on the payroll until March.

Another employee who avoided being laid off and who also requested anonymity said staff have been told that the layoffs are over.

“Now it’s just trying to figure out who’s even left because (managers) weren’t allowed to tell us who is actually affected,” the employee said. “Now we’re in the mode of: ‘I’m going to send this person an email and hope they’re still here.’”

Gov. Phil Scott addressed the layoffs at a press conference on Tuesday.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their positions at GlobalFoundries,” he said. “I’m disappointed.”

Scott expressed confidence that his administration could help find jobs for laid-off employees who want to continue working. He said he has been approached by “a couple” of people since the layoffs were announced asking for a list of people laid off.

Dustin Degree, the state’s deputy commissioner of labor, said the Vermont Department of Labor will begin reaching out to laid off workers.

“Our Rapid Response teams are trained to serve those experiencing loss of employment and are ready to help each of these Vermonters get back into the workforce as soon as possible,” Degree said.

