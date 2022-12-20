Read full article on original website
New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods
A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
Target recalls 200,000 weighted blankets for kids after 2 deaths
Target stores are recalling more than 200,00 weighted blankets for children that have been sold by the retailer from December 2018 through September 2022. The Pillowfort brand blankets can trap children inside if they unzip them and enter the blanket, posing a risk of suffocation. Two girls, ages 4 and...
Rural Hospital Closures Put Strain on Nearby Hospitals
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Following a rural hospital closure, nearby hospitals see increases in emergency department visits and admissions, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine. Shayann Ramedani, from Penn State University College of Medicine in Hershey, and colleagues assessed how...
