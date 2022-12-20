ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Local coffee shop serves customers as people clear out from storm

COVINGTON, Ky. — Saturday morning was an early start for business owner Tim Eversole. “I normally get here 3:30 or 4 o’clock in the morning to get our stuff ready to go. This morning I got here about 1:30 just to get the place warmed up and get everything ready,” Eversole said.
COVINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
Fox 19

Northside Santa house

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman in Northside is bringing the Christmas spirit to neighbors with her massive Santa Claus collection. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the woman who is behind the special attraction. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili

MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm

MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
MORROW, OH
WCPO

9 ways to protect your home from the bitter cold

OAKLEY, Ohio — Are you ready for the snow and cold?. The issue is not a couple of inches of snow: that's easy to deal with. It's the dangerous cold, and your home and car need to be prepared. Hardware and home improvement stores have been some of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
ripleynews.com

Council questions Sheriff over commissary funds

While there were several transfers, additional appropriations and even a reduction of appropriations to vote on at the Ripley County Council meeting held Monday night, December 19, most of the hour-long meeting was spent talking to the Sheriff about commissary money. Council President Ron Decker questioned whether a $90,000 gift...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy