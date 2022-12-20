Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Over $2K worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
spectrumnews1.com
Local coffee shop serves customers as people clear out from storm
COVINGTON, Ky. — Saturday morning was an early start for business owner Tim Eversole. “I normally get here 3:30 or 4 o’clock in the morning to get our stuff ready to go. This morning I got here about 1:30 just to get the place warmed up and get everything ready,” Eversole said.
wymt.com
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton was flooded after a sprinkler activated on Christmas eve. Extent of damage is unknown.
Fox 19
Northside Santa house
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman in Northside is bringing the Christmas spirit to neighbors with her massive Santa Claus collection. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the woman who is behind the special attraction. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WLWT 5
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child in bitter cold
FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff's deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy's body armor, protecting...
wvtm13.com
After nearly 5 months at children's hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn 5 months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
WCPO
9 ways to protect your home from the bitter cold
OAKLEY, Ohio — Are you ready for the snow and cold?. The issue is not a couple of inches of snow: that's easy to deal with. It's the dangerous cold, and your home and car need to be prepared. Hardware and home improvement stores have been some of the...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
ripleynews.com
Council questions Sheriff over commissary funds
While there were several transfers, additional appropriations and even a reduction of appropriations to vote on at the Ripley County Council meeting held Monday night, December 19, most of the hour-long meeting was spent talking to the Sheriff about commissary money. Council President Ron Decker questioned whether a $90,000 gift...
WLWT 5
Three-legged dog finds forever home just in time for holiday season
CINCINNATI — An adorable three-legged dog now has a forever home just in time for the holiday season. Last week, we told you about Tinkie, a one year old Shih Tzu who was born with three legs. Tinkie's breeder cared for her the last year, but wanted to pair...
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
Fox 19
Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
WKRC
Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
